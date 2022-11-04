Mark Andrews, Gus Edwards Miss Practice Again for Ravens

OWINGS MILLS, Md.— Ravens tight end Mark Andrews did not practice over the past week leaving his status against the Monday night game against the New Orleans Saints in jeopardy

Andrews has not missed a game due to injury in his five-year career. He injured his shoulder last week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and has also dealt with a knee injury.

Rookie Isaiah Likely had a breakout game against the Buccaneers with Andrews sidelined. Likely tallied season highs in receptions (6), receiving yards (77), and touchdowns (1). His first-career touchdown reception – a third-quarter, 10-yard grab in the back of the end zone.

Running back Gus Edwards injured his hamstring last week against Tampa Bay and also did not practice this week.

Edwards also missed all of last season with a knee injury. If he cannot play against New Orleans, Kenyan Drake and Justice Hill will split the load. Drake leads the Ravens running backs with 251 yards rushing this year, and Hill is first with a 6.4-yard per-carry average.

Cornerback Marcus Peters did not practice Friday with a quad/knee injury but left tackle Ronnie Stanley returned after missing Thursday.

Ravens Friday Injury Report

Did Not Practice

WR Rashod Bateman (foot)

Andrews

Edwards

Peters

Limited

CB Demarcus Robinson (groin)

Stanley

Full

CB Marlon Humphrey (hamstring)

OLB Tyus Bowser (Achilles)

LB Josh Bynes (quad)

OLB David Ojabo ((Achilles)

Saints Friday Injury Report

Did Not Practice

LB Chase Hansen (knee)

RB Mark Ingram (knee)

CB Marshon Lattimore (abdomen)

Limited



WR Jarvis Landry (ankle)

C Erik McCoy (shoulder)

DT David Onyemata (thigh)

T Ryan Ramczyk (rest/knee)

TE Adam Trautman Ankle Limited Limited