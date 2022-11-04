Skip to main content

Mark Andrews, Gus Edwards Miss Practice Again for Ravens

Ravens and New Orleans Saints release latest injury report.

OWINGS MILLS, Md.— Ravens tight end Mark Andrews did not practice over the past week leaving his status against the Monday night game against the New Orleans Saints in jeopardy

Andrews has not missed a game due to injury in his five-year career. He injured his shoulder last week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and has also dealt with a knee injury. 

Rookie Isaiah Likely had a breakout game against the Buccaneers with Andrews sidelined. Likely tallied season highs in receptions (6), receiving yards (77), and touchdowns (1). His first-career touchdown reception – a third-quarter, 10-yard grab in the back of the end zone. 

Running back Gus Edwards injured his hamstring last week against Tampa Bay and also did not practice this week. 

Edwards also missed all of last season with a knee injury. If he cannot play against New Orleans, Kenyan Drake and Justice Hill will split the load. Drake leads the Ravens running backs with 251 yards rushing this year, and Hill is first with a 6.4-yard per-carry average.

Cornerback Marcus Peters did not practice Friday with a quad/knee injury but left tackle Ronnie Stanley returned after missing Thursday.

Ravens Friday Injury Report

Did Not Practice

WR Rashod Bateman (foot)

Andrews

Edwards

Peters

Limited

CB Demarcus Robinson (groin)

Stanley

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Full

CB Marlon Humphrey (hamstring)

OLB Tyus Bowser (Achilles)

LB Josh Bynes (quad)

OLB David Ojabo ((Achilles)

Saints Friday Injury Report

Did Not Practice

LB Chase Hansen (knee)

RB Mark Ingram (knee)

CB Marshon Lattimore (abdomen)

Limited

WR Jarvis Landry (ankle)

C Erik McCoy (shoulder)

DT David Onyemata (thigh)

T Ryan Ramczyk (rest/knee)

TE Adam Trautman Ankle Limited Limited

In This Article (1)

Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens

t_d2b8415f6e6f47c29db504eeae11c2b0_name_Screen_Shot_2022_10_19_at_4_21_35_PM
News

It's Should Be DeSean Jackson Time for Ravens

By Todd Karpovich
sa5hnwoexilifglk94fp
News

Surgery Goes Well for J.K. Dobbins, Hope Is He's Back This Season

By Todd Karpovich
USATSI_16565522
News

Week 9: Ravens — Saints Predictions

By Todd Karpovich
sa5hnwoexilifglk94fp
News

Ravens Players React to Losing WR Rashod Bateman for the Year

By Todd Karpovich
mtmmltlnqhqmz7cmit3h
News

David Ojabo Has Chance to Make Big Impact for Ravens

By Todd Karpovich
USATSI_19028636
News

Ravens Notebook: Sacks Come in Bunches, Prime Time Success

By Todd Karpovich
202211021758TMS_____MNGTRPUB_SPORTS-WITH-ADDITION-LB-ROQUAN-SMITH-RAVENS-3-BZ5
News

Ravens Now Have Two Players Representing Themselves

By Todd Karpovich
USATSI_19309228
News

A Look at Exceptional Ravens Stats From Week 8

By Todd Karpovich