Potential Players Available to the Ravens with 27th, 31st Overall Picks in 2021 Draft

Baltimore now has the 27th and 31st overall pick.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens have nine selections in this year's NFL draft, including the 27th and 31st overall selections.

Baltimore picked up the extra picks with the recent trade to Orlando Brown Jr. to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Here's a round of the players linked to the 27th overall pick and the 31st selection in this year's draft.

— Mel Kiper, ESPN.

No 27. Terrace Marshall Jr., WR, LSU

"Quarterback Lamar Jackson needs an outside wide receiver who can run every route. ... Marshall fits even with Sammy Watkins joining Baltimore on a one-year deal. With Matthew Judon and Yannick Ngakoue both gone in free agency, I also thought about Penn State edge defender Jayson Oweh, who has a big-time upside.

No. 31. Jayson Oweh, OLB, Penn State

— Todd McShay, ESPN

No 27. Terrace Marshall Jr., WR, LSU

"The Ravens were the only team in the NFL with fewer than 2,000 passing yards when targeting wide receivers last season -- they were well short of even the second-worst team at 1,729 yards -- and their current solve is adding Sammy Watkins, who hasn't played 16 games since his 2014 rookie season and hasn't broken 700 yards since 2015. ... Marshall has 6-foot-4 size, is explosive downfield and caught 10 TDs last season for LSU."

No, 31 Azeez Ojulari, Georgia, Outside Linebacker

— Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com

No. 27: Jayson Oweh, Penn State, Edge

"Oweh has lacked production but has not lacked disruption for the Nittany Lions. He showed his freakish athleticism at Penn State's pro day."

No. 31: Kelvin Joseph, Kentucky, Cornerback

— Charlie Casserly, NFL.com

No. 27 Joe Tryon, Washington, Edge

"Tryon has a high motor with a lot of quickness, and I expect he would've gone higher had he not opted out last season."

No. 31: Liam Eichenberg, Notre Dame, Offensive Tackle

— Cynthia Frelund, NFL.com

No. 27: Terrace Marshall Jr., LSU, Wide Receiver

"Junior Even with the addition of Sammy Watkins in free agency, this move optimizes offensive gains."

No. 31: Samuel Cosmi, Texas, Offensive Tackle

— Pete Schrager, NFL.com

No. 27: Caleb Farley, Virginia Tech, Cornerback

"The Ravens have a great, young defensive backfield. They're not done adding to it. Farley, who is only available at this point because of health concerns, combines 4.4 speed with good NFL size. Wink Martindale and the Ravens' D will find a way to make him shine even brighter than he did in college."

No. 31: Terrace Marshall Jr., LSU, Wide Receiver

— Lance Zierlein, NFL.com

No. 27: Terrace Marshall Jr., LSU, Wide Receiver

"The Ravens need more juice in the passing game, and Marshall offers an alluring size-speed combo out wide."

No. 31 Landon Dickerson, Alabama, Center

— Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News

No. 27: Jaelan Phillips, Miami, Edge

"Phillips has passed his former teammate Rousseau on some boards but regardless, the Ravens, after getting gutted in free agency, need to go after someone who could be their next Terrell Suggs."

No. 31: Greg Newsome II, Northwestern, Cornerback

— Albert Breer, SI.com

No. 27: Christian Barmore, Alabama, Defensive Tackle

"Barmore has the ability of a top 10 pick. But maturity and off-field issues had a lot of people thinking it might’ve been best that he stay another year in college.

No. 31: Liam Eichenberg, Notre Dame, Offensive Tackle

— Connor Orr, SI.com

No. 27: Rashod Bateman, Minnesota, Wide Receiver

"Baltimore can stand pat and get one of the premier wideouts in this class. The Chase/Waddle/Smith grouping gets all the hype because of the oversaturated AAU nature of the SEC, but Bateman was putting an entire offense on his back in Minnesota. His blocking talent is more than adequate, which helps with Baltimore’s downhill running game. He is equally effective against man and zone coverage.

No. 31: Liam Eichenberg, Notre Dame, Offensive Tackle

— Nate Davis, USA Today

No. 27 Azeez Ojulari, Georgia, Outside Linebacker

"They need to restore edge rush after saying goodbye to Matt Judon."

No. 31: Teven Jenkins, Oklahoma State, Offensive Tackle

— John Clayton, Washington Post

No. 27 DE Jaelan Phillips, Miami (Fla.) Edge

"The Ravens lost two of their best pass rushers with the departures of Matthew Judon and Yannick Ngakoue, so edge-rush help is a priority for them in this draft."

No. 31: Alex Leatherwood, Alabama, Offensive Tackle