Jim Mora Jr.: It's Wise for Ravens to Draft Edge Rusher in First Round

BALTIMORE — The Ravens will most certainly select an edge rusher in this year's NFL draft.

It might behoove them to use a first-round pick to grab that player, according to former NFL and NCAA head coach Jim Mora Jr.

“If you’re going to compare edge rushers to wide receivers, the priority would most likely be edge rusher because those guys are harder to find later in the draft,” said Mora, who is an analyst for both ESPN and Sports Illustrated. "In the second, the third, fourth, fifth round of the draft, you can find some receivers that can come in and be impact players. There are some diamonds in the roughs. There are some guys at smaller schools that those scouts are out beating the bushes and finding, and they’re going to end up being superstars in the NFL.

"Edge rushers are a known commodity. You know who the best ones in the country are because they not only have the skillset, the body-type, the athleticism, the speed, the quickness, the power to play, but they also need the size."

Some of the edge rushers that have been linked to the Ravens with the 27th overall pick include Jayson Oweh (Penn State), Joseph Ossai (Texas), Joe Tryon (Washington), Zaven Collins (Tulsa) and Carlos Basham Jr. (Wake Forest).

The Ravens could likely land a talented wide receiver in the later rounds. However, Baltimore could opt to use the 27th overall pick to grab Terrace Marshall (LSU), Rashod Bateman (Minnesota), or Kadarius Toney (Florida).

However, Mora contends the team can find more value in the later round.

“When you look at the wide receiver position and compare it to any other position in the NFL, you can’t find another position that has the variance in size and length and body type that you find at the wide receiver position," Mora said. "Men of all sizes and body types have an impact as wide receivers. It’s a little bit more of a mold for that edge rusher. If it’s all equal, I would always go with the pass rusher.”

Other Notes

Mora acknowledged the Ravens need to find balance with the passing game to win a Super Bowl. Baltimore had the league top-ranked rushing attack but was ranked last in passing last season. “They’re going to continue to evolve,” Mora said.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson will continue to progress as a quarterback and has the talent to lead the Ravens deeper into the playoffs in the coming season. “When I watch Lamar play, I see someone that is a gifted passer,” Mora said. “He’s not going to be Tom Brady. But Tom Brady is not going to be Lamar Jackson either in terms of skillsets.”