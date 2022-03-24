Ravens News and Notes: Team Loses Another Defensive Tackle

Baltimore needs to add depth to defense.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens lost more depth on the defensive line.

Tackle Justin Ellis signed a one-year deal with the Giants, reuniting with Baltimore's former defensive coordinator Don Martindale in New York.

This offseason, Ellis joined defensive end Calais Campbell, nose tackle Brandon Williams and defensive Tackle Aaron Crawford as free agents this offseason.

So far, the Ravens have not re-signed one of those players.

Baltimore did add tackle Michael Pierce as a free agent. However, the team is in the market for more players, perhaps in the NFL draft.

Ellis, 6-2 and 350 pounds, has appeared in 100 regular-season NFL games with 50 starts for the Raiders (2014-18) and Ravens (2019-21). He has posted 148 tackles, four quarterback hits, and six tackles for loss.

Ravens Holding Onto James

The Ravens apparently picked up the $500,000 roster bonus for offensive tackle Ja'Wuan James.

James is recovering from a torn Achilles. He could provide valuable depth on the offensive line.

The Ravens also signed free-agent right tackle Morgan Moses but Ronnie Stanley, who is the starter on the left side, is still recovering from ankle surgery and his status is uncertain.

James has dealt with injuries over the past two seasons and has played 63 snaps over three games — all in 2019 — signing a four-year, $51 million deal with the Broncos from Miami in March 2019. He suffered a torn meniscus and a torn MCL in separate games in 2019.

He's played a 16-game season twice over his six-year career — 2014 as a rookie and 2016.

Will the Ravens Take an Offensive Linemen with 14th Pick in NFL Draft?

There's been a lot of speculation with the Ravens and what they are going to do with the 14th overall pick.

They have various needs and the bottom line is that no one will know until they make the selection.

However, Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum seems to be the popular choice among the pundits. The Ravens need a center with the exodus of Bradley Bozeman and Linderbaum is the best in the draft.

Northern Iowa offensive tackle Trevor Penning has also been closely linked to Baltimore.

The Ravens could also take a cornerback if Sauce" Gardner (Cincinnati), Trent McDuffie (Washington) or Derek Stingley Jr. (LSU).