Ravens Have Optimistic Prognosis With Injured Players

OWINGS MILLS Md. — The Ravens expect to get key players back from injuries over the next couple of weeks.

Coach John Harbaugh gave his evaluation of those players this week.

Here's a breakdown

Player: Quarterback Lamar Jackson (hip)

Harbaugh's Take: "We had an issue from the [Panthers'] game. He’s going to play in the game [on Sunday], but I just wanted to hold him back and let him rest today for practice.”

Player: Player: Left Tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle)

Harbaugh's Take: “It does, it does. We’ll still kind of work our way through the week. I’d put him in a day-to-day, gameday decision right now. If that progresses later in the week, I’ll let you know. That’s up in the air right now.”

Player: Safety Kyle Hamilton (knee)

Harbaugh's Take: “Kyle [Hamilton], yes. Kyle would be in the same category [as Stanley].”

Player: Tight End Mark Andrews (shoulder/knee)

Harbaugh's Take: “You saw Mark out there. He was full go today, so he’s good. The only other one I would just add since we’re in the spirit of the holiday here, Marcus Williams was out at practice today, but he will not play in the game yet.”

Player: Safety Marcus Williams (wrist)

Harbaugh's Take: “He looked good – it was individual – he looked good. He moved well. It’s his wrist. We have to get him back moving, get him back in shape, and he has a week or two of all that before he’ll be ready to go, but the main thing is the wrist will heal; we just need to make sure he’s in football shape.”