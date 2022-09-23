Ravens-Patriots Notebook: Stanley in 'Great Shape,' but 'Doubtful'
OWINGS MILLS, Md. —Left tackle Ronnie Stanley has been listed as "doubtful" for the Week 3 game against the Patriots.
Running back J.K. Dobbins will be a game-day decision.
Stanely was limited in practice and there is no set timeline for his return. Pat Mekari will get the start at left tackle for the second straight week if Stanley can't play.
“I really think it’s kind of getting to the point where it’s kind of week-to-week, day-to-day-ish" coach John Harbaugh said about Stanley. "Again, it comes back to him feeling like he’s going to be playing at his best. That’s really what it boils down to. [He is] very sound, very strong. He’s in great shape, maybe the best shape that I’ve seen him in some ways since he’s been here; I don’t know, it’s hard to compare, but he’s doing really well that way.
"So, when he feels like he’s ready to go out there and be Ronnie Stanley at his best, then he’ll be out there.”
Dobbins was a full participant in practice for the week. However, the Ravens are not going to rush him back and aggravate the knee injury that ended his 2021 season.
"I’m just going to have to leave that for when the time comes," Harbaugh said. "You’ll know it when you see it, let’s put it that way. [He’s] working hard, I’m happy how he’s working. We have certain parameters that we’re looking at and things like that, and it’s not going to be too long.”
Rookie defensive tackle Travis Jones could also make his pro debut after being able to practice.
Harbaugh said it's possible to elevate an outside linebacker from the practice squad — either Jeremiah Moon or Brandon Copeland — with just two healthy players — Odafe Oweh and Justin Houston — on the active roster.
Ravens Status Report
RB J.K. Dobbins, Knee — Questionable
WR Devin Duvernay, Full—Available
CB Marlon Humphrey, Groin — Questionable
QB Lamar Jackson Right, Elbow — Available
TE Isaiah Likely Groin, — Questionable
CB Marcus Peters NIR, — Questionable
WR James Proche II, Groin — Questionable
T Ronnie Stanley Ankle, — Doubtful
DB Brandon Stephens, Quad — Questionable
Patriots Status Report
S Joshuah Bledsoe, Groin — Questionable
DB Cody Davis, Calf Limited — Questionable
S Kyle Duggar, Knee— Questionable
DL Davon Godchaux, Back —Questionable
LB Raekwon McMillan, Thumb — Questionable
WR Jakobi Meyers, Knee — Questionable
CB Jalen Mills, Hamstring — Questionable
DL DaMarcus Mitchell, Knee — Full
S Adrian Phillips Ribs, Limited — Questionable