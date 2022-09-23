Ravens-Patriots Notebook: Stanley in 'Great Shape,' but 'Doubtful'

OWINGS MILLS, Md. —Left tackle Ronnie Stanley has been listed as "doubtful" for the Week 3 game against the Patriots.

Running back J.K. Dobbins will be a game-day decision.

Stanely was limited in practice and there is no set timeline for his return. Pat Mekari will get the start at left tackle for the second straight week if Stanley can't play.

“I really think it’s kind of getting to the point where it’s kind of week-to-week, day-to-day-ish" coach John Harbaugh said about Stanley. "Again, it comes back to him feeling like he’s going to be playing at his best. That’s really what it boils down to. [He is] very sound, very strong. He’s in great shape, maybe the best shape that I’ve seen him in some ways since he’s been here; I don’t know, it’s hard to compare, but he’s doing really well that way.

"So, when he feels like he’s ready to go out there and be Ronnie Stanley at his best, then he’ll be out there.”



Dobbins was a full participant in practice for the week. However, the Ravens are not going to rush him back and aggravate the knee injury that ended his 2021 season.

"I’m just going to have to leave that for when the time comes," Harbaugh said. "You’ll know it when you see it, let’s put it that way. [He’s] working hard, I’m happy how he’s working. We have certain parameters that we’re looking at and things like that, and it’s not going to be too long.”

Rookie defensive tackle Travis Jones could also make his pro debut after being able to practice.

Harbaugh said it's possible to elevate an outside linebacker from the practice squad — either Jeremiah Moon or Brandon Copeland — with just two healthy players — Odafe Oweh and Justin Houston — on the active roster.

Ravens Status Report

RB J.K. Dobbins, Knee — Questionable

WR Devin Duvernay, Full—Available

CB Marlon Humphrey, Groin — Questionable

QB Lamar Jackson Right, Elbow — Available

TE Isaiah Likely Groin, — Questionable

CB Marcus Peters NIR, — Questionable

WR James Proche II, Groin — Questionable

T Ronnie Stanley Ankle, — Doubtful

DB Brandon Stephens, Quad — Questionable

Patriots Status Report

S Joshuah Bledsoe, Groin — Questionable

DB Cody Davis, Calf Limited — Questionable

S Kyle Duggar, Knee— Questionable

DL Davon Godchaux, Back —Questionable

LB Raekwon McMillan, Thumb — Questionable

WR Jakobi Meyers, Knee — Questionable

CB Jalen Mills, Hamstring — Questionable

DL DaMarcus Mitchell, Knee — Full

S Adrian Phillips Ribs, Limited — Questionable