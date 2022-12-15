Ravens QB Tyler Huntley Needs to Avoid the Impactful Hits

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley is not afraid to take a big hit to gain an extra yard or two.

However, the team wants him to be more prudent with the way he runs because they need him to avoid injuries and stay in the game.

Huntley took a huge hit against the Pittsburgh Steelers in last week's 16-14 victory that put him in concussion protocol. Baltimore had to finish the game with undrafted rookie Anthony Brown.

"We had a nice little chat about that, and it’s something that he’s keenly aware of," offensive coordinator Greg Roman said about Huntley taking the huge hit against Pittsburgh. "We have to do a much better job in that area – and we have to emphasize it more. He’s definitely more aware of it now.”

Starting quarterback Lamar Jackson has done well with learning to avoid unnecessary hits. His last two injuries occurred while he was in the pocket. Jackson is still out with a knee injury he suffered two weeks ago against the Denver Broncos.

Huntley was back on the practice field this week, which means he could be edging closer to playing in Week 15 against the Cleveland Browns. Huntley was a full participant at practice on Wednesday after being limited the previous day.

"As he goes through the protocol we're allowed to do certain things," Roman said. "Snoop seems really good to me. Seemed great after the game. Once he clears that protocol, I think all systems go. We'll kind of make some decisions after that. It really doesn't affect you that much because he's in good shape."