Ravens Reportedly Won't Tender Cornerback Chris Westry

Defensive back played well when fells CBs went down with injuries.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens will not tender restricted free agent cornerback Chris Westry, according to multiple reports.

The tender would have cost the team about $2.5 million.

The Ravens could decide to bring Westry back for a cheaper price because he provided valuable depth last season.

Westry signed a futures deal with the Ravens in January 2021. After dealing with some early injuries. Westry appeared in six games and finished with 17 tackles and three passes defensed.

He also started two games when fellow cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey and Anthony Averett went down with injuries.

“For me, personally, it means the world. It just goes to show all the hard work and dedication you put forth towards the game," Westry said. "[For it] to come to fruition, it just means a lot, and it’s a testament to Coach ‘Harbs’ [head coach John Harbaugh], Coach Chris [pass game coordinator/secondary coach Chris Hewitt], Coach ‘Wink’ [defensive coordinator Don Martindale]. [It’s] just the ‘Raven’ way – how to mold and develop a player.”

In 2020, Westre played in two games for the Cowboys, making one solo tackle, before being placed on Practice Squad Injured Reserve with a knee injury.

Westry never missed a game in his four-year career at the University of Kentucky, totaling 51 games (34 starts). He registered 134 tackles, 2 sacks, 15 passes defended, three interceptions and one fumble recovery.

As a senior in 2018, played in all 13 games, recording 21 tackles, one sack, and two passes defended.

Jeff Zrebiec from the Athletic was the first to report the Ravens would not offer Westry the tender.