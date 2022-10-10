Skip to main content

Ravens Safety Marcus Williams Suffered Dislocated Wrist

Baltimore Ravens secondary played better against the Bengals.

BALTIMORE — The Ravens are expecting safety Marcus Williams to miss a "significant amount of time" with a dislocated wrist he suffered in Week 5 against the Bengals.

Williams has been a key player in the secondary and leads the team with three interceptions. 

“He has a dislocated wrist; that’s going to be a significant amount of time," coach John Harbaugh said. "So, we’ll know more tomorrow and through the week.”

Williams signed a five-year reported $70 million deal this offseason from New Orleans. 

When Williams went down early in the second half, Geno Stone played for him and was effective. Williams could be headed to IR. 

The Ravens won the game 19-17 on a late drive. 

The Ravens entered the game ranked 32nd against the pass. However, they did a solid job shutting down Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, who threw for 217 yards with a touchdown and interception (82.7 QBR). 

Ja'Marr Chase had seven catches for 50 yards.

“He was a big focus," Harbaugh said about Chase. "We rotated some of our coverage in his way and stuff like that, and we had a couple double teams, but really for the most part, you can’t overdo it because they have a lot of good receivers out there. They’ve got Tee Higgins, they’ve got [Tyler] Boyd, they’ve got Hayden Hurst. The backs have been great receivers for those guys; [Joe] Mixon has caught a ton of balls. So, they’ve got a lot of weapons out there, and as soon as you start putting too much focus on one spot, the ball goes to another place. 

"So, we played well across the board; we covered him singled up numerous times. I thought our corners did a great job; they had a few catches, but we had a number of plays too, so I was just proud of all the guys.”

