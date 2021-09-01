September 1, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayRavenCountry+SI TIXSI.com
Search

Ravens Sign 13 Players to Practice Squad

Baltimore brings back several players who didn't make 53.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens signed 13 players to the practice squad, which has an additional three open spots.

Those players are:

Nose Tackle Justin Ellis: After signing to the Ravens' 53-man roster in Week 11, he posted 6 tackles in four games.

Defensive Back Anthony Levine: Originally signed with the Ravens in 2012. Last season he saw action in 15 games primarily on special teams 

Defensive Back Jordan Richards: Notched 3 special teams tackles in 16 games in 2020. 

Offensive Tackle Andre Smith: Was laced on the Reserve/Voluntary Opt-Out (COVID-19) list last season. 

Defensive End Chris Smith: Signed in the offseason and flashed in the preseason games. 

Offensive Tackle Adrian Ealy: Signed as UDFA. He started 10 games at right tackle for the Sooners and was a second-team All-Big 12 selection.

Linebacker Blake Gallagher: UDFA from Northwestern is a bit undersized at 6-foot-1, 228 pounds, but makes up the difference with his physicality.

Quarterback Trace McSorley: Selected by the Ravens in the sixth round (197th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft and has seen limited action. 

Wide Receiver Jaylon Moore: Signed a Reserve/Future contract in January 2021. Spent his entire rookie campaign on Baltimore’s practice squad.

Tight End Tony Poljan: UDFA began his college career at Central Michigan as a quarterback, but he was athletic enough to make the transition to tight end.

Punter Johnny Townsend: Provides insurance for Sam Koch. 

Kicker Jake Verity: Played well in preseason and could still be a trade chip.

Wide Receiver Binjimen Victor: Showed potential throughout the preseason. 

____________________________________________________

Fullback Ben Mason, a fifth-round pick in this year's draft, is conspicuously absent from the list.

"I’m not going to comment on those things. I’m sure he can announce his own plans himself,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said about Mason.

USATSI_16565884
News

Ravens Sign 13 Players to Practice Squad

zxdamcxh8xuunom07v7x
News

Will the Ravens Revisit Todd Gurley at Running Back?

GettyImages-1088237948
News

The Ravens 53-Man Roster

USATSI_11544144
News

Ravens Defense Sets Tone for Season

USATSI_16605247
News

Gus Edwards Is Starter But Expect Running Back 'By Committee'

download
News

McSorley, McPhee, Warrior Among Ravens Final Cuts, Bredeson Traded

USATSI_15005415
News

Ravens QB Coach James Urban Dishes on Lamar Jackson

USATSI_16605281 (1)
News

Ravens Led NFL In Several Categories in Preseason