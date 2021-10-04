October 4, 2021
Ravens Still Trying to Figure Out Their Cast of Running Backs

Baltimore had to deal with multiple injuries.
Author:
Publish date:

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens made a surprise move when they decided to deactivate running back Ty'Son Williams against the Broncos.

Williams leads the team with 6.1 yards per carry, but the Ravens decided to put Le'Veon Bell in the lineup. 

Coach John Harbaugh said the team is still getting a feel for its running backs. Harbaugh said Williams will continue to get opportunities moving forward. 

“It was just hard because we have got four guys who are very deserving—I just wanted to give guys a chance," Harbaugh said. "Those guys are all happy for each other when they do well and when they get an opportunity. We had to go some route, you know, so which route are we going to go? 

"We pulled the young guy back. It's just kind of a decision—it wasn't anything other than that. We just have got to figure out what we're doing going forward after watching the tape and see how they all fit together. We're figuring that out for ourselves right now.”

The Ravens had to overhaul their running backs room when J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill each suffered season-ending injuries in training camp. 

As a result, the Ravens brought in Latavius Murray, Devonta Freeman, and Le’Veon Bell.

All three of those players were active against the Broncos with Murray getting the most work with 45 snaps and led the Ravens with 59 yards on 18 carries with a touchdown. 

Bell (20 snaps) had 11 yards on four carries in his Ravens debut. Freeman had one carry for four yards. Quarterback Lamar Jackson finished with 28 yards on seven carries. 

Jackson got Baltimore over the 100-yard rushing mark on the last play of the game. The Ravens have run for 100 yards in 43 consecutive games, tying the Pittsburgh Steelers (1974 to 1977) for the longest streak in NFL history. The Ravens finished with 102 yards rushing. 

