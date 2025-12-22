Lamar Jackson Injury Comes at Terrible Time For Ravens

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is on the sidelines with a back injury that he suffered in the second quarter of the team's Week 16 matchup against the New England Patriots on Sunday Night Football.

Jackson is questionable to return to the game, continuing a long tradition this season of ailments that the star quarterback has had to deal with.

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson is questionable to return tonight due to a back injury. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 22, 2025

Lamar Jackson Suffers Injury vs. Patriots

With Jackson out, Snoop Huntley is taking snaps for the Ravens on offense. It's a big loss for the Ravens if Jackson is unable to go for the rest of the game.

The Ravens are in must-win territory after the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Detroit Lions in a controversial finish earlier in the day. This means the Ravens have to beat the Patriots in order to remain one game back in the division standings.

Dec 21, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) scrambles against New England Patriots linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson (44) during the first quarter of the game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh spoke earlier in the week about how focused the team is to beat the Patriots.

"The guys are locked in for the next game. That's it, period. Seasons [will] go the way they go. You fight the way they fight. I know there's a lot," Harbaugh said. "You can look back all you want. You can say, 'Well, this happened, or that happened, or where do we stand right now?' You can do that all you want. What's that going to do for you? Where's that going to take you?

"You have to look forward, and I look back with a lot of pride. Every game we've lost, our guys were fighting like crazy to win it. So no, there's no frustration. To me, that's made up. Yes, the guys are disappointed. They want to win games."

The Ravens will have a harder time winning games if Jackson is on the field. Even though he has not been at his peak this season, Jackson is a big reason why the Ravens still have a shot at winning the AFC North this season. His presence and energy on the field make it so that the Ravens feel they can win any game that he is quarterbacking.

It's going to take everybody to beat the 11-3 Patriots in the second half, so the Ravens need to step up if Jackson is going to be on the sidelines and play at their best in order to keep their season alive.

The Ravens are tied 10-10 going into the second half against the Patriots.

