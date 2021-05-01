Ravens Add Second Wide Receiver in 2021 Draft with Oklahoma State's Tylan Wallace

The Ravens added another potential weapon for quarterback Lamar Jackson by drafting Oklahoma State's Tylan Wallace with the 131st overall pick in the 2021 draft.

"It's still surreal for me that I'm going to catch passes for Lamar Jackson," Wallace said. "He's an inspiration to the guys."

Baltimore also selected wide receiver Rashod Batement from Minnesota with the 27th overall pick.

With the addition of Wallace, the Ravens have at least seven wide receivers who could make the roster at this point. This means there will be fierce competition at training camp if the team decides to carry only six wideouts.

Here's a breakdown of Wallace.

He earned second-team All-America honors from both the AFCA and Walter Camp teams. A semifinalist for several national awards, including the Biletnikoff Award, Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, and Mayo Clinic Comeback Player of the Year Award.

Wallace made the bold decision to return to school for his senior season after his junior year was derailed by a torn ACL he suffered during practice. Wallace was on way to put up monster numbers prior to his injury, and will be coming back with a vengeance ready to prove that he hasn’t lost a step.

While he doesn’t possess great size, Wallace is a handful to defend with his great leaping ability and elusiveness, coupled with his breakaway speed. He’s an excellent route runner, as his fancy footwork allows him to generate separation in an instant. Wallace is dangerous with the ball in his hands when used as a weapon on jet sweeps and reverses.

Wallace specializes in winning contested jump balls and delivers in the clutch. While Wallace lines up all over the formation for the Cowboys, he would translate smoothly to a slot wide receiver in the NFL. Wallace can work on his blocking as he sometimes overextends his body and lunges on blocks which allows defenders to blow by him.

His route tree needs to expand as well, but that is mostly a product of the Oklahoma State offense. Tylan Wallace has the chance to be an instant starter in the NFL.

— The Draft Bible contributed to this report.