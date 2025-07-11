Returning Ravens Coach Will Help Restore Defense
Considering the Baltimore Ravens finished in the top 10 for both points and yards allowed last season, it feels a bit odd to say that defense fell below the team's usual standard.
Granted, much of that has to do with the unit's performance in the first half of the season, as the Ravens had one of the best defenses in the league throughout the second half. However, it has to do with the team's rich defensive history.
Since 2000, the Ravens have finished in the top 10 for points allowed 19 times in 25 seasons, and for yards allowed 18 times. In many of those cases, they've finished in the top five as well.
The Ravens want to take their defense up another notch this season, as shown by their offseason moves. Chief among those moves is bringing back Chuck Pagano as a senior secondary coach, which ESPN's Jamison Hensley believes will help Baltimore get back to its defensive standard.
"Pagano, 64, was lured out of a four-year retirement to solve one of the team's biggest puzzles," Hensely wrote. "The Ravens had one of the most talented secondary rosters last season, but Baltimore's pass defense finished second-to-last in the NFL."
"Ravens defensive coordinator Zach Orr said Pagano's focus is improving the technique in the defensive backfield. The Ravens gave up big plays -- ones that a secondary of this caliber shouldn't -- because their eyes, leverage or body position wasn't right. Orr has seen several players ask Pagano to give them one aspect of their game that needs improvement. Pagano gave each one a detailed summary."
The Ravens' secondary is relatively young on average, though there are exceptions such as Marlon Humphrey and newcomer Jaire Alexander. Heck, Kyle Hamilton is the youngest safety on the roster - not counting Ar'Darius Washington, who's set to miss most of the season with an Achilles injury - and he's just 24 years old.
As such, Pagano's wealth of experience is proving invaluable already, and will throughout the season as well.
"Don't be fooled by his age," Orr said. "This dude has real juice and energy and knowledge. So, I'm fired up."
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!