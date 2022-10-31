Takeaways Have Been Key for Ravens, Other Notes

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens emphasized creating more turnovers this season.

So far, they have accomplished that goal.

Baltimore is tied for second in the league with a plus-6 turnover ratio. The Ravens have 15 takeaways — 8 interceptions and 7 fumble recoveries.

“Just everyone swarming to the ball, doing their job, not trying to do the other job; trusting what you have to do, and swarming to the ball," linebacker Odafe Oweh said about the turnovers.

Cornerback Kevon Seymour made his first-career fumble recovery on a Buccaneers muffed punt on the opening drive to give Baltimore possession on Tampa Bay’s 6-yard line. That fumble recovery extended the Ravens’ streak of consecutive games with a takeaway to 10, marking the league’s longest active streak.

Other Notes

The Ravens are now 16-4 since 2019 with offensive coordinator Greg Roman when tallying at least 200 rushing yards, and their 20 such outings during that span almost double the NFL’s next-best figure. Tennessee is second with 11.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson completed 27-of-38 passes for 238 and 2 touchdowns (104.9 rating) while adding 43 rushing yards in Week 8 against the Buccaneers. His 19 first-half completions marked the most he’s completed in any half throughout his career. Jackson (1,000) became the second quarterback in Ravens franchise history to record 1,000 completions, joining Joe Flacco (3,499).

Baltimore’s three players — running backs J.K. Dobbins and Kenyan Drake and wide receiver Devin Duvernay — with both a rushing touchdown and receiving touchdown this season — an NFL high.

Kicker Justin Tucker has now converted on 100-of-100 career attempts from ]30 yards and in.

Wide receiver Devin Duvernay is the first player in franchise history to post a kickoff return for a touchdown, a receiving touchdown, and a rushing touchdown in a career. He’s also the NFL’s only player this season with a touchdown in each of those three categories.