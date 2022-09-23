Week 3 Ravens-Patriots Predictions Roundup

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Most of the pundits are picking the Ravens over the Patriots in Week 3.

Here's the Roundup

Ravens Country

Analysis: "The Ravens have never won a regular-season game at Gillette Stadium. They are coming off a tough week against the Dolphins and this is a vital game with matchups against the Bills and Bengals looming. The Ravens do not want to start 1-2 heading into those games. The Patriots are coming off a spirited, physical victory over the Steelers and are playing their home-opener after playing their first two games on the road. The Ravens have their backs against the wall and that is generally when they play their best.

Prediction: Ravens 24, Patriots 23

Pro Football Network

Analysis: "Lock of the Week — Simply put, the Patriots don’t have the horses to run with Baltimore’s offense, and their defense isn’t as good as their rankings (fourth in yards, eighth in yards per play)."

Predictions:

Beasley: Ravens 27, Patriots 13

Miller: Ravens 30, Patriots 17

Robinson: Ravens 28, Patriots 14

USA Today

Analysis: "This is a game, admittedly, I’d prefer to stay away from because I think Baltimore has the better roster — though it has struggled in recent history when playing in New England. And while the Patriots did appear to inch closer to an offensive identity late in their game against the Steelers, I’m just not sold on them. So I like the Ravens on the money line with the Pats covering as a bit of a hedge."

Predictions:

Lorenzo Reyes: Ravens 25, Patriots 23

Safid Deen: Ravens 30, Patriots 17

Lance Pugmire: Ravens 28, Patriots 17

MassLive

Analysis: After a defensive collapse in the fourth quarter against Miami, the Ravens continue their season-opening, four-game stretch against the AFC East with a trip to New England. The Patriots are still figuring out their offense while Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson is a dynamic difference-maker.

Prediction: Ravens 26, Patriots 20

CBS Sports

Analysis: "The Ravens melted down in their loss to the Dolphins last week. The defense was terrible. But the Patriots haven't done much on offense this season. This is their home opener, so I think they will get it going. Pats go to 2-1."

Prediction: Pats 27, Ravens 26

The Arizona Republic

Analysis: "The Ravens somehow lost a huge second-half lead to the Dolphins, but the Patriots don't have near the offensive firepower as Miami."

Prediction: Ravens 35, Patriots 21

Fox Sports

Analysis: Are there two teams that are harder to get a beat on? The Ravens looked like one of the NFL's best teams after six quarters of the season. Then they had a total meltdown. New England has simply played ugly, defensive football and scrapped its way to a 1-1 record. The Patriots haven't instilled confidence. Then again — neither have the Ravens. But Baltimore has Jackson. He should be a problem for the Patriots. That will tip the scale in this matchup.

Prediction: Ravens 21, Patriots 20