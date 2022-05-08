What's the Future Hold for Chuck Clark?

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — There is speculation that Ravens safety Chuck Clark could be on the trading block after Baltimore selected Kyle Hamilton with the 14th overall pick in the draft.

Coach John Harbaugh envisions Clark being with the team next season.

“Everybody’s role is what it is," Harbaugh said. "That’s why, as a coach, you’re so excited about … The idea is to have as many good players as you can have and have them in the right spots and the right roles. I love the fact that we have very versatile players in the backend and at safety.

"So, to me, Chuck is a big part of this team, and I’m planning on Chuck being here. "

Last season, Clark started all 16 games in which he appeared, finishing with 77 tackles (46 solo), three tackles for a loss, one sack, and one quarterback hit while adding two interceptions.

Clark, a sixth-round draft pick in 2017 from Virginia Tech, also wears the green dot as the signal-caller for the defense.

Clark did post a cryptic message on social media about his future.

Expectations are high for Hamilton and he's poised to make an immediate impact on the defense, The Ravens plan to find ways to get him on the field with Clark and fellow safety Marcus Williams.

The Ravens have depth at the safety position.

“We were deep at safety before, then you add a guy like Kyle and the depth just explodes in your face,” Harbaugh said. “Marcus, obviously, was a high-priced free agent that we were pleased to get. After that, Tony Jefferson can play football. Geno Stone is a really good young safety. Brandon Stephens, who started last year at safety for us, also got corner flexibility. With all those safeties, [Stephens is] probably going to be moving to the corner a little bit. I’m really happy about that group.”

The speculation surrounding Clark will die down if he remains with the team at the beginning of training camp. He is under contract through the 2023 season.

For Harbaugh, it's just outside noise.

"I’m not going to worry about all the other stuff," Harbaugh said. "The other stuff is the other stuff. It’s part of pro football, I understand it. But I love Chuck Clark, I love the way he plays, and I’m very happy that he’s a Raven.”