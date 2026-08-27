10 Baltimore Ravens Players To Watch During Preseason Finale vs Commanders

The Baltimore Ravens will wrap up their 2026 preseason slate of games on Friday night when they host their interconference rival Washington Commanders at M&T Bank Stadium in the annual Battle of the Beltway.

Coming off another highly productive joint practice session for the starters, this last exhibition bout will primarily focus on the players fighting for some of the final spots on the roster and key depth roles.

Let’s take a look at a few Ravens players to watch and why they matter for Baltimore’s preseason finale against Washington.

OLB Ethan Burke

Among this year's undrafted rookie crop, the former Texas Longhorn has the best odds of making a strong case for one of the final roster spots as the fifth inside linebacker. He's coming off a sensational outing in Week 2 of the preseason, and a repeat performance against the Commanders would all but ensure that he finds himself on the right side of the roster bubble at final cutdown time.

OLB Adisa Isaac

The biggest obstacle that's kept the 2024 third-rounder's career from taking off has been his inability to stay on the field. After a quiet couple of weeks of the preseason up to this point, outside of a pick-six off a deflection that was called back after a review, he needs a big showing in the finale to beat out Burke and second-year pro Kaimon Rucker, who was an undrafted free agent last year and has been outplaying him in the first two exhibition bouts.

DT Aeneas Peebles

The second-year pro is in a tight battle with a handful of other talented young interior defensive linemen who are aiming to secure what will likely be the sixth and final spot on the depth chart at the position, barring some roster gymnastics. Peebles has been one of the brightest standouts throughout training camp and the preseason, and his case for a roster spot looks incredibly strong.

DT Rayshaun Benny

The seventh-round rookie is one of Peebles' top competitors for the last spot on the depth chart. He doesn't just have a previous connection to the Ravens' new defensive line coach Lou Esposito, from their time together at Michigan, but also to head coach Jesse Minter, under whom he won a national title in 2023. Benny is coming off his best game of the preseason, in which he recorded a sack, and he'll need to go out with a bang to beat out Peebles, who's been a model of consistent disruption all summer and offseason.

IOL Ethan Pocic

Jul 29, 2026; Owings Mills, MD, USA; Baltimore Ravens center Ethan Pocic (77) during practice at the Under Armour Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 10th-year veteran is competing for the only starting job still up for grabs, replacing three-time Pro Bowl center Tyler Linderbaum. He's mostly worked with the second- and third-team offenses since training camp started as part of a gradual ramp-up coming off a late-season torn Achilles with the Cleveland Browns, but he's been getting more first-team reps since former frontrunner Danny Pinter went down with a torn patellar tendon during last week's joint practices. Pocic might get the starting nod in the finale and possibly get an entire half to prove that he's ready to start the season from a physical and endurance standpoint.

IOL Jovaughn Gwyn

The fourth-year pro has been taking the bulk of the first-team center reps in practice since Pinter went down and he started the second preseason game. Many believed he should've been the frontrunner after an impressive debut in the opener, but after not following it up with another against the Vikings, he left the door open for Pocic to leapfrog him. Whether he starts again or comes in with the second unit, Gwyn needs a strong showing to prove that he's worthy of being a starter for the first time in his career over someone more experienced with nearly 100 career starts under their belt.

CB Robert Longerbeam

Jul 30, 2026; Owings Mills, MD, USA; Baltimore Ravens cornerback Robert Longerbeam (37) during practice at Under Armour Peformance Center. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Similar to the interior of the defensive line, the Ravens are loaded with young, talented cornerbacks this year but might only be able to carry seven on the final 53, with the first six being locks. With some uncertainty surrounding the availability of fellow second-year pro Bilhal Kone for this game due to an undisclosed minor injury, Longerbeam has a prime opportunity to make a case for himself in the finale, as he'll likely get the starting nod at one of the outside spots against Washington

IOL Corey Bullock

Once upon a time in the offseason, the third-year pro was also in the mix for the starting center job before an untimely minor procedure caused him to miss the last portion of the offseason program and open training camp on the Non-Football Injury list. At this point, he's competing for a roster spot as the third-string center behind Pocic and Gwyn and as a backup guard, with both Emery Jones and Andrew Vorhees ahead of him for both roles.

QB Joe Fagnano

Aug 22, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Fagnano (12) throws the ball against the Minnesota Vikings during the second half at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The undrafted rookie went from barely getting reps in practice to being one of the brightest and by far the most surprising stars of the Ravens' preseason through the first two games.

He's exhibited accuracy, poise, high-level processing ability and maturity beyond his years and lack of professional experience. While the odds of the Ravens carrying a third quarterback to open the regular season for the first time since 2020 are still low due to tighter decisions elsewhere, Fagnano could make the decision even more difficult for the team and attract the attention of potential suitors if he keeps doing what he's been doing.