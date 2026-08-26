Kyle Hamilton Explains Why the Danger of Football Is a Sacrifice He Accepts

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Kyle Hamilton expects the NFL to have a 20-game regular season within the next decade. And if he has his way, his future children won’t be playing 20 football games beyond the high school level.

After Wednesday’s joint practice with the Commanders, Hamilton sat on a shaded bench and spoke with Sports Illustrated. The Ravens’ three-time All-Pro safety didn’t hold back on where he believes the sport is going in the wake of a jarring CTE study earlier this week .

“It’s a dangerous sport, it’s a collision sport,” Hamilton says. “It’s something we all acknowledge. If I can put my future self, my future family, my kids and their kids in a position of success, and I sacrifice a little bit, I’m fine with that personally. I don’t know how I feel about my kids playing football necessarily; there’s so many other things you can do. But from my perspective, I see it as I fall on my sword for people who have provided for me and people that I will provide for.”

Hamilton, entering his fifth season in the NFL, has seen plenty in a short time.

Since entering the league as a 2022 first-round pick out of Notre Dame, he’s watched as fellow safety Damar Hamlin nearly died on the field during a game between the Bills and Bengals (Hamlin remains on Buffalo’s roster). He’s also a member of a team that recently mourned the death of O.J. Brigance , who died on Aug. 17 after a lengthy battle with ALS.

Brigance played seven years as an NFL linebacker and won a Super Bowl with the 2000 Ravens. A recent study by Boston University and Mass General found that NFL athletes are four times more likely to be diagnosed with ALS , based on every player who was in at least one game between 1960–2019.

“I’d probably push [my future kids] in a different direction,” says Hamilton of competing in football beyond high school. “But if they’re like, Dad, I love football and it’s what I love and what I want to do, then I’ll teach them about safety and all this other stuff. But there’s only one way to play football, and that’s physically.”

In the meantime, Hamilton doesn’t see the physical demand on players slowing down any time soon. Those in league circles believe the NFL will push for an 18-game regular season at some point before the decade’s conclusion, giving each team nine games, both home and away (or perhaps giving each team an international game every season), while having two byes.

Of course, there’s a ravenous appetite for more football as we’ve seen the league explore and exploit weekly schedules in recent years. For example, there are now annual Black Friday and Christmas games (with Netflix paying $150 million for the rights ). In 2024, the Chiefs played on every day of the week save for Tuesday, including a stretch of three contests in 11 days in Weeks 15–17.

Despite the NFLPA having a new executive director in JC Tretter , Hamilton doesn’t see much chance in the union slowing down the league’s plans, with 18 games being a road sign instead of a destination.

“I don’t think it’s really realistic in terms of union versus shield power,” Hamilton says. “I think everything these days dilutes itself. … I think we’ll be at 20 games before we know it. I wouldn’t be surprised in the next 10 years or so if that happens. It’s about money at the end of the day.”

Hamilton has some thoughts on how to reimagine the sport, including one he preempts as what could be a “terrible idea.” The notion? Two 45-minute halves with running clocks and extra time tacked on, mimicking soccer. Also, lowering the play clock from 40 seconds to 25. In that world, Hamilton believes the regular season could be extended to between 20 and 25 games.

While Hamilton prepares for the 2026 season, he’s thinking about other things, including how to execute first-year coach Jesse Minter’s new defense and whether the Ravens can win the Super Bowl for the first time since 2012. As the 25-year-old noted, most league issues are above his pay grade.

For now, Hamilton is playing the game he loves. He’d just prefer that when it’s time to choose a vocation, his children go in another direction.