Ravens Preseason Week 2 Rookie Report: Undrafted Gems Shine Bright

Several members of the Baltimore Ravens' 2026 rookie class saw extended action in the team's 13-3 win over the Minnesota Vikings in Week 2 of the preseason on Saturday night, marking the first road win of the Jesse Minter era.

Some drafted and undrafted first-year players saw more extensive playing time, while others played only a half or just over a full quarter. There were those got a longer look than they got in the opener and many who needed a strong performance to bolster their case for earning key roles and roster spots.

Here’s an overview of how these rookies performed in their latest taste of NFL action.

IOL Olaivavega Ioane

The first-round right guard only played four more offensive snaps than he did in the preseason opener, with 19, and unlike his debut, it yielded some mixed results. While his run-blocking was still very strong, as was his anchor in pass protection, he was called for his first holding penalty as a pro and gave up a couple of pressures.

Some highlights and lowlights from Vega Ioane's 19 snaps vs. Minnesota.



The penalty comes from a presnap issue, the other allowed pressure is less forgivable ... but plenty of oomph in the run game. pic.twitter.com/CkMUhbDF63 — Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) August 23, 2026

OLB Zion Young

The second-round edge defender played just two fewer defensive snaps than he did in the opener, yet had a greater impact both as a run defender and pass rusher.

Young recorded two pressures on 12 pass-rush snaps and logged a quarterback hit as well. He made a solo tackle on a run to the left in the second quarter, where he set a great edge and stopped the running back on first down for no gain on the Ravens' side of the field.

Ten combined pressures from Mike Green (2), Zion Young (2) and Aeneas Peebles (4). pic.twitter.com/4kND2sMaL8 — Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) August 23, 2026

WR Ja'Kobi Lane

Due to the simulated-pressure clinic Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores was putting on right out of the gate in this exhibition bout, veteran backup quarterback Tyler Huntley was under constant duress early in this game while Lane was on the field for his 19 offensive snaps, eight fewer than the opener.

Still, even in a game where he didn't play as much and was only targeted twice, the third-round rookie impressed on his lone catch of the game. Although his nine-yard reception didn't result in a first down, it took a nice adjustment to make and moved the ball closer, setting up Tyler Loop's first field goal from 49 yards out instead of 50-plus.

Ravens film review w/ Huntley:



Ja’Kobi Lane played 100% of the snaps (1WR, 2WR & 3WR sets) - mainly played X but moved around to Z and slot



Lane came out when Huntley came out - clear WR2/3 on the team (pending Bateman)



Devontez Walker left the field for the 1WR set - mainly… pic.twitter.com/qEO5KshvCH — Zain Dhanani (@DhananiZain) August 23, 2026

WR Elijah Sarratt

After leading all Ravens receivers in offensive snaps in the opener with 30, the fourth-round wideout surprisingly tied for the third-fewest among all offensive players in this game with just six.

Sarratt hauled in the lone target of the game in the fourth quarter on the Ravens' third and final scoring drive in the red zone on a screen play where he might've gotten a first down and possibly crossed the goal line had cut inside of his block instead of trying to get to the edge.

TE Matt Hibner

The fourth-rounder played just about the same number of snaps as he did between offense (30) and special teams (8), but didn't have nearly as profound an impact, with no catches on a pair of targets.

CB Chandler Rivers

The fifth-round slot corner went from not entering the game until the fourth quarter in the opener to hardly ever leaving the field in this game. Rivers' 40 defensive snaps played were the third-most among all defenders on the team and first among defensive backs.

He was impressive in coverage, allowing just six yards on five targets and earning a Pro Football Focus coverage grade of 90 and an overall grade of 84.6. He finished with five total tackles, including three solo and one for a loss, to go along with half a sack that he picked up on a nickel blitz, a pass breakup deep down the field and a quarterback hit.

TE Josh Cuevas

The fifth-rounder played the most offensive snaps of all Ravens pass catchers for the second game in a row in this game with 36 and another six more on special teams. In a similar fashion to Hibner last week, Cuevas was the one who provided the spark of the offense in this game with a big play through the air when he hauled in a 23-yard strike from Huntley. He finished as the team's leader in targets (4), receptions (3) and receiving yards (46).

Josh Cuevas lead the Ravens receivers with 46 yards on 3 catches



Did a nice job finding soft spots in zone, flashed athletically climbing the ladder for a ball and moving in space. Also noticed his effort as a blocker. pic.twitter.com/V0pZgJS3AB — Yuri (@Yuri_Ravens) August 26, 2026

RB Adam Randall

The fifth-rounder didn't suit up and play in this game due to an undisclosed minor injury that Minter said shouldn't keep him out of practice for much longer.

P Ryan Eckley

The sixth-round specialist had one hell of a bounce-back performance after an uneven debut in the opener. Eckley was a field-flipping weapon in this defensive slog-fest, averaging 55.3 yards on his six punts with a long of 60 and twice pinning the Vikings' offense inside their own 10-yard line.

It’s not very often a rookie punter steps onto the field and steals the show, but that’s exactly what Ryan Eckley did against the Vikings!



Eckley was called upon six times, and he didn’t disappoint. Ryan BLASTED his punts for a total of 332 yards, a 55.3-yard average! pic.twitter.com/Kgrw0k78MG — Nic Mason (@British_Raven19) August 25, 2026

DE Rayshaun Benny

The seventh-round defensive lineman saw a slight uptick in playing time in this game with 21 defensive snaps compared to 15 last week and made the extra reps count, particularly as an interior pass rusher, recording his first career sack, a solo tackle for loss and a quarterback hit.

Rayshaun Benny gets home for the sack!



NFL Preseason on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/988QpCO2cO — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) August 22, 2026

IOL Evan Beerntsen

The seventh-round offensive guard appears destined for the chopping block as a prime practice squad candidate, even though he made his NFL debut in this game after dressing but not seeing action last week. It was only for eight offensive snaps, tied for the lowest among all offensive linemen, and all of them came on the final possession of the game.

OLB Ethan Burke

The undrafted free agent vaulted himself into serious 53-man roster contention with his outstanding performance against the Vikings in multiple facets. He earned a pass coverage grade of 87.8 from PFF after breaking up two passes, including one on a screen he snuffed out that could've been an interception.

As a pass rusher, he recorded a sack, two quarterback hits and three pressures on 20 pass-rush snaps. His biggest play was the fumble he forced after dropping into coverage in the middle of the field that thwarted a Minnesota drive after an 11-yard gain. Burke finished with three total tackles, all of which were solos, including one for a loss.

Ethan Burke is #blackbeltcertified



His power, hand usage and frame should earn him a roster spot. Check out the tape on him, Mike Green and the other young pass rushershttps://t.co/UbN2tbK1Fb pic.twitter.com/bxMPo7YAJi — Spenny Powers (@ravens4dummies) August 23, 2026

QB Joe Fagnano

Aug 22, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Fagnano (12) throws the ball against the Minnesota Vikings during the second half at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The undrafted quarterback was the only player at the position on either team who was able to get into any semblance of a rhythm and find success in this game. He went 15-of-20 for a game-high 123 passing yards with a touchdown and no turnovers, producing a quarterback rating of 106.9. He continued to spread the ball around to different targets, be decisive in his decision-making and stay poised under pressure. Fagnano is making quite a compelling case for the Ravens to consider keeping three quarterbacks if they can find some way to manage it because, at this rate, he might not clear waivers if cut.

OT Diego Pounds

The undrafted free agent checked into the game a little earlier than he did last week, seeing the field for six more offensive snaps than the 14 he played in the opener. It was still in relief of second-year pro Carson Vinson at left tackle, whom he is clearly behind on the depth chart.

DB Silas Walters

This game was truly a tale of two halves for this undrafted free agent, as he was on the wrong end of giving up a big play that put the Vikings in position to score their only points of the game, and he also made the play to secure the Ravens' second-half shutout.

Walters played the second-most defensive snaps among all defensive backs and the fourth-most among all defenders on the team with 37, and added another six on special teams. He recorded the second-most total tackles on the team with six and made a great play on the ball when he broke on a dig route for an interception in the fourth quarter.

INTERCEPTION! ANOTHER RAVENS TAKEAWAY!



Tune in now on @wbaltv11. pic.twitter.com/BWXApNBQSG — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 22, 2026

LB Dominic DeLuca

The undrafted free agent made his second straight start next to last year's undrafted gem, Jay Higgins, and played the second-most snaps on defense on the team with 51, and added a team-high 12 on special teams. DeLuca tied for the fourth-most total tackles on the team with four, including two solos and one for a loss of three yards on a play where he knifed into the backfield on a blitz.

Jesse Minter is blitzing basically every other play. #RavensFlock pic.twitter.com/luLAppIpQK — SleeperRavens (@SleeperRavenss) August 22, 2026

RB Elijah Tau-Tolliver

Aug 22, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Elijah Tau-Tolliver (34) is tackled by Minnesota Vikings linebacker Jake Golday (41) during the second quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The undrafted free agent played the fewest offensive snaps among Ravens running backs for the second week in a row, with 14. He finished with 19 yards from scrimmage on five touches, with five rushing yards on two carries and 14 receiving yards on three receptions.

DB Lardarius Webb Jr.

Once again, the son of the Ravens' fan favorite, Lardarius Webb Sr. didn't see the field much in this game, logging just 10 defensive snaps and two on special teams. He finished with a solo assisted tackle that he made on the Vikings' final possession of the game, where he helped DeLuca bring down a receiver well short of the line to gain.