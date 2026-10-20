10 Winners and 6 Losers From Ravens' Ugly Road Loss To Browns

The Baltimore Ravens had their win streak snapped in Week 6 of the 2026 regular season on Sunday by allowing the Cleveland Browns to rally in the second half and defeat them 13-10 on the road.

Despite franchise quarterback Lamar Jackson being out with an ankle injury yet again, they came into this game as favorites to come out on top but blew another double-digit lead instead. For the second time this season, they let an inferior opponent outplay them in multiple phases and are no longer in the top spot in the AFC North standings, with their second division game next week.

Here are several Ravens players and coaches who stepped up and showed out, and others who made some costly mistakes from coaching and execution standpoints.

Winners

OLB Trey Hendrickson

In his first game back after missing the previous two while recovering from finger surgery, the four-time Pro Bowler and prized free agent addition of the Ravens looked every bit the elite disruptive force off the edge that they're paying him to be. Hendrickson gave Browns first-round left tackle Spencer Fano all he could handle and then some by recording his second sack of the season and eight pressures on 26 pass-rush snaps, according to NextGenStats.

TE Josh Cuevas

With fellow rookie Matthew Hibner out with a hand injury, the fifth-rounder got a chance to use his more as a pass catcher. Cuevas set new career highs across the board by finishing second on the team with four catches on five targets for 44 receiving yards and his first career touchdown.

DT Nnamdi Madubuike

The two-time Pro Bowler continued to look like his old dominant self since returning from injury in this game, both as a run defender and interior pass rusher. Madubuike had several impressive run stuffs at the line of scrimmage for minimal to no gain, led all defensive linemen on the team with five total tackles, including four solos, recorded half a sack and two quarterback hits, one of which nearly resulted in a strip sack.

WR Jakobi Lane

Oct 18, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (6) pulls in a pass ahead of Cleveland Browns safety Ronnie Hickman (33) in the third quarter at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The third-round rookie also had an impressive return to the lineup for the Ravens after spending the last four games on injured reserve. Lane tied Cuevas for the second-most receptions and targets on the team and finished third with 40 receiving yards. He was a reliable chain-mover, especially in some high-leverage moments, with all four of his snags resulting in first downs.

DB Kyle Hamilton

The three-time All Pro had another stellar game, especially when it came to playing fast and physical downhill and making plays in the backfield. He finished with the second-most total tackles with seven, four of which were solos and three were for a loss. On his tackles behind the line of scrimmage, Hamilton snuffed out and blew up a wide receiver screen and well-timed his blitzes off the edge for the other two.

DT Calais Campbell

The six-time veteran had a strong game and joined elite all-time company for the second week in a row. With his first-quarter lunging sack of Watson, who was threatening to scramble, he became just the third player at 40 years old or older to record a sack since at least 1982. The other two were Hall of Famers Bruce Smith and Clay Matthews.

DB Keyon Martin

Oct 18, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Baltimore Ravens cornerback Keyon Martin (38) reacts after a missed field goal by the Cleveland Browns in the fourth quarter at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After playing one snap in the previous four games, the second-year pro was back in the regular rotation at the nickel spot for the first time since Week 1 and had an excellent game. Martin finished with three tackles, all of which were solo, including a clutch tackle for loss in the open field to chop down a running back behind the line of scrimmage on a checkdown. On the Browns' final drive of the first half, he recorded a pass breakup in tight coverage and his first sack of the season on back-to-back plays. Martin was unjustly and incorrectly called for defensive pass interference on a pivotal red zone play in the fourth quarter that wound up setting the Cleveland up for its only touchdown of the game.

LB Roquan Smith

The four-time Pro Bowler had an incredibly strong start to this game, ending the Browns' second drive with clutch back-to-back plays, with the first being his second sack of the season on a blitz and the second on a quarterback hit that was nearly his third. Smith finished with five total tackles, including three solos.

CB Nate Wiggins

The third-year pro had a strong day, both playing in coverage and being physical in run support. He recorded a pair of solo tackles, a pass breakup and erased a couple of angles on outside runs that resulted in negative plays.

LB Trenton Simpson

Even though he didn't record any splash plays like a sack, pass breakup or forcing a turnover, the fourth-year pro had another great all around performance. He tied for the team lead in total tackles with eight, including four solos and finished with the highest Pro Football Focus grade of any player on the team with a overall of 90.2.

Losers

Oct 18, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (5) hands the ball off to running back Derrick Henry (22) in the second quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Offensive line

A week after bulldozing the top-ranked defensive front against the run for a season-high 208 rushing yards, the same configuration struggled mightily to gain any consistent traction on the ground after the first quarter against what had been one of the worst run defenses in the league. The Ravens were held under 100 rushing yards as a team for the first time this season and just the second time in their last 16 games.

K Tyler Loop

The second-year pro continued to struggle with second-half kicks in close games by going 1-of-2 on his attempts in this game, with his 49-yard miss in the third quarter looming large in a game where the Ravens lost on a walk-off chipshot attempt.

QB Tyler Huntley

As bad and leaky as the blocking was in front of him over the final three quarters, the former Pro Bowler was inconsistent as a thrower, missing open targets and making bad decisions. He had a pair of passes late in the game that could've been intercepted, took three sacks and finished 19-of-31 for 161 passing yards and a touchdown and ran five times for 28 yards.

OC Declan Doyle

The first-year play-caller went from being in his bag and looking like an offensive mastermind to start the game to not having good enough answers for the adjustments the Browns made over the final three quarters. He kept calling the type of plays that Cleveland kept keying on and snuffing out, resulting in negative plays and little to no gains.

RB Derrick Henry

The five-time Pro Bowler and future Hall of Famer didn't have much running room after the first quarter, as he was met in the backfield by a host of Browns defenders far too often. He was held out of the end zone for the first time this season and finished with 17 carries for 58 rushing yards with a meager average of 3.4 yards per carry. While the poor blocking wasn't on him, he picked the worst possible time to have his first lost fumble of the season, as it set Cleveland up for its only red zone possession of the game that resulted in a game-tying touchdown eight plays later.

Anti-chokers narrative

With the loss, the Ravens blew their 17th double-digit lead since 2018, which is the most in the league during that span. Just when it seems like they've kicked this recurring bad habit, it rears its ugly head again and reminds the players and fans alike that they continue to be their own worst enemy with the lead too often. If Jackson had been available for this game, they likely would've cruised to a lopsided victory, but no matter who they had under center, there's no reason they should've lost this game.