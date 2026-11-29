The Baltimore Ravens stumble into Houston in Week 12 to face the Texans. Going up against another sub- .500 team, the difference in the game could come down to how an individual player performs when it matters most or over the course of the game, by capitalizing on opportunities when presented with them.

With a win, the Ravens would improve to 5-7 and would still be last in the AFC North division standings, but would stay in the hunt for a wildcard playoff berth. A loss would mark their longest losing streak in almost two decades, since they lost nine straight during the 2007 season after starting 4-2.

Here are four players who could wind up tilting the scales in favor of the Ravens and first-year head coach Jesse Minter.

WR Rashod Bateman

The sixth-year veteran has shown a nice connection with the journeyman quarterback Jacoby Brissett since he was inserted as the starter two weeks ago after being acquired via trade from the Arizona Cardinals. He's been targeted 11 times over the past two games and has recorded over 40 receiving yards in each, coming up with big plays and key conversions. Bateman could come up clutch several times in this must-win game going up against a talented yet susceptible Texans secondary.

OLB Trey Hendrickson

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Trey Hendrickson (91) watches the Bengals huddle during a timeout in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 7 game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026. The Bengals scored 35 points in the second half to win 35-13 on the road. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Ravens need the four-time Pro Bowler to play like the prized offseason addition they paid him to be when they inked him to the largest free agent contract in franchise history, with their playoff hopes hanging by a thread. Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud hasn't been sacked more than once in a game since Week 5, as he has been processing at a high level and getting the ball out quickly. Ravens second-year pro Mike Green is coming off back-to-back games of recording multiple sacks, thanks in large part to extra attention Hendrickson has been getting from opposing offenses, but that can't be an excuse for him not having more of a tangible impact in a game they can't afford to lose.

TE Nick Vannett

Oct 18, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Baltimore Ravens tight end Nick Vannett (87) warms up before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Ravens will be facing two-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Will Anderson, who currently leads both the Texans and the league as a whole with 11.5 sacks. Since he primarily lines up on the left side of the defense, Baltimore will need to give right tackle Roger Rosengarten all the help he can get, especially in obvious passing situations. Vannett is a blocking specialist who was just signed to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and will likely be spending most of his time in this game aiding in keeping Anderson at bay to buy Brissett more time to get the ball out, as well as opening holes for the running backs to burst through.

CB Keyon Martin

Oct 18, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Baltimore Ravens cornerback Keyon Martin (38) reacts after a missed field goal by the Cleveland Browns in the fourth quarter at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The second-year pro has averaged 20 defensive snaps a game since Week 6 and continues to be in the right place at the right time to make aggressive plays in space, tight coverage and run support. He'll be tasked with all the above against the Texans, as well as trying to heat up or get home to sack Stroud as blitzer.