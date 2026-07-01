When Baltimore Ravens veteran defensive end Calais Campbell reports to training camp later this month, he'll be doing so with a heavy heart following the sudden and tragic passing of his mother, Nateal Campbell, he revealed in a statement on Tuesday night.

“We are devastated to share that the Campbell Family has lost its matriarch, Mrs. Nateal Campbell," Campbell said. "While the details of her passing are still being investigated, we take comfort in knowing she is reunited with our father, her beloved Chuck, and in the arms of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. We ask for privacy at this time so that we may honor her and share in our overwhelming grief privately and as a family.”



The six-time Pro Bowler is set to turn 40 before embarking on his 19th season and likely final season in the league, and fourth with the Ravens after reuniting with the team on a one-year deal worth $5.5 million back in April.

"We extend our deepest condolences and full support to Calais and his family during this difficult time. We ask that everyone please respect their privacy while they grieve from this heartbreaking loss," the Ravens said in a statement on social media.



Campbell spent last year and the bulk of his Hall of Fame-worthy career with the Arizona Cardinals after being taken in the second round of the 2009 NFL Draft out of Miami.

"At this time of unfathomable tragedy, our hearts are with Calais Campbell and his family. We hope they find strength and comfort in the love, prayers, and support that surround them now and in the days ahead," the Cardinals said in a statement on social media.



Troubling details emerge

Police tape surrounds a crime scene. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While Campbell asked for privacy for himself and his family during this dark time, as his mother's cause of death is investigated, that didn't stop some gruesome details about her untimely passing from surfacing anyway.

According to police reports, Campbell's 71-year-old mother was found dead during a welfare check at her home in Atlanta, and his brother Ciarre has been charged with murder.

Arrest warrants revealed that Nateal Campbell's throat was cut, and Ciarre Campbell was found in possession of a knife that was used to commit the heinous crime. Police officers found his mother unresponsive when they arrived at around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to a statement from law enforcement officials.



Ciarre Campbell was booked into the Fulton County Jail and has an initial court hearing scheduled for Wednesday morning on charges of aggravated assault and murder. He was one of seven children that Nateal and her late husband Charles had and raised.