Baltimore Ravens WR Rashod Bateman Needs Big Season With Lamar Jackson

The quarterback-to-wide-receiver connection is arguably the most important aspect of an NFL offense.

And as the 2026 campaign slowly approaches, all eyes will be on how that characteristic of the Baltimore Ravens' offense has grown.

With two-time MVP Lamar Jackson anchoring the offense under center, he’ll need to continue developing as a passer this season while making the most of the Ravens’ wealth of offensive talent.

One player in particular that Jackson needs to grow a deeper connection with is wideout Rashod Bateman, who, for the past five seasons, has been a staple in the Ravens' offense. He has amassed 2147 yards and 15 touchdowns, with his best season being back in 2024. Jackson also passed for the most yards in a single season in his career.

That year, the two had a can't-break connection that elevated the team's production on the offensive end.

But with both players taking a step back in 2025, they'll look to reestablish trust as an effective duo.

How can they get back on track?

In the midst of a retooling period, the Ravens moved on from head coach John Harbaugh and brought in Jesse Minter. The 42-year-old comes in with more knowledge of defense than offense, which should allow recently signed offensive coordinator Declan Doyle to make that part of the team his own.

And he has the track record to make the Ravens bounce back this year.

Serving as the Chicago Bears' offensive coordinator last season, Doyle helped produce one of their best offenses in years. He led the offense to average a staggering 369.5 yards per game, a mark that ranked sixth in the league and the third most in franchise history.

While the rushing attack did play a major part in that number, accounting for 144.5 yards, the passing game played a role in freeing it up.

The Bears' air game ended up averaging 225.1 yards a night, with quarterback Caleb Williams throwing for a career-high 3,942 yards and 27 touchdowns. Not only will that hopefully translate to Jackson, but also push Bateman's involvement in the offense as well.

When Minter announced the hiring of Doyle, he highlighted his ability to be an innovative coach and "an architect of offense."

Doyle isn't joining a team and trying to lead a group of players that has never found success, but rather being put in a position where unlocking the arm of Jackson and legs of Bateman will push the Ravens right back into contention.

With talents like Zay Flowers, Devontez Walker and Ja'Kobi Lane getting time alongside him, Bateman should be able to free up opportunities for himself with the others stealing defensive assignments.

Under contract through the 2029 campaign, it's not yet crunch time for the 27-year-old. However, if he wants to instill confidence that he is a top target in a talented offense, he will have to come out of the gates swinging under Doyle and a new-look Ravens coaching staff.