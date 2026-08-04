Biggest Questions Still Facing Ravens in Training Camp

The Ravens have so much still to figure out as they enter the first full week of training camp.

The pads came on Monday, which is when things start to get real. And with a rookie head coach in Jesse Minter and a rookie offensive coordinator in Declan Doyle and so much change, this is going to be a process. Quarterback Lamar Jackson himself cautioned over the weekend not to make much of anything we’ve seen, and how little you can judge all these rookies vying for real roles on this offense in these practice windows, and it’s so true.

There is substantial work to be done across the board as an organization if the Ravens are going to make last season look like a blip and not part of a systemic slide going back to losing the AFC Championship game at home to Kansas City. And while all eyes are turning to the on-field product, the biggest issue they face, unquestionably and without a doubt, is being hashed out behind closed doors (or perhaps has already ground to a halt).

Lamar Jackson’s Contract Status

Nothing is more paramount than getting him extended. If he plays out this season on his current deal, there is a very real chance he is gone in 2027. That’s not me talking – that’s multiple general managers and contract negotiators and agents and Mark Levin, who was quite involved in the last negotiation when he was with the NFLPA (explained in depth on “The Daily Flock Show”).

Jackson has all the leverage and has for quite some time with his $85M cap hit next year and no-tag provision and no-trade provision. And something is holding the Ravens back from giving him what he wants and what he’s worth, while other teams quickly and easily get quarterbacks of this stature extended over and over.

If/when Jackson cuts off talks, the Ravens are in big trouble.

Is Declan Doyle Ready?

The Ravens rookie offensive coordinator has a lot of work to do this summer being ready for prime time having never done this job before. He’s talked about toggling between the sideline and the pressbox in the preseason to determine where he’ll station himself to call plays – HYEPR ET. Yeah we are that rote.

He comes from a coaching family tree that has struggled to branch out with play callers. I believe he will overcome this and be the exception to the rule, and there is reason to be excited about what he’s trying to install, as Sean Payton explained to us. But so much to prove.

Zay And Pray?

If this roster is particularly short anywhere it could be in NFL caliber pass catchers who can win downfield to compliment diminutive receiver Zay Flowers. Like true starting caliber difference makers. I don’t see them. I think veteran tight end Darren Waller makes a lot of sense.

They’ll sort through the four they drafted and they want to believe the answers are within. But best keep an open mind in case the evidence is pointing otherwise.

How Soon Is Nnamdi, Nnamdi?

Everything about the comeback of defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike has been a blessing so far. But the Ravens won’t know for sure and he won’t know for sure until he begins to really bang against guys from other teams about where his neck is.

Details have been scant outside of him undergoing a major neck surgery in April. Clearly the decision to undergo the procedure wasn’t taken lightly, and his career was in the balance. Team officials will be very judicious about what he does and when he does it. His import cannot be overstated.

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