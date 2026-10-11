Four Ravens X-Factors For Clash vs. Falcons

The Baltimore Ravens will continue the 2026 regular season with the first leg of a two-game road stint against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 5 on Sunday Night Football, and the difference in the game could come down to how an individual player performs when it matters most or over the course of the game by capitalizing on their opportunities when presented with them.

With a win, the Ravens improve to 4-1 and could tie for or sit atop the AFC North division standings, but a loss would, at worst, tie them for second place with either the Pittsburgh Steelers or the Cincinnati Bengals if they both win on Sunday.

Here are four players who could wind up tilting the scales in favor of the Ravens and first-year head coach Jesse Minter.

QB Tyler Huntley

With franchise quarterback Lamar Jackson out with an injury for his game, the former Pro Bowl reserve will be making his 17th career regular-season start and his 12th in place of the two-time league MVP. While the Ravens likely plan on having the offense flow through and leaning heavily on five-time Pro Bowl running back Derrick Henry, there will be times when they will need Huntley to step up and make a play with either his arm or his legs in crucial situations. He has shown an ability to rise to the occasion in his previous starts, especially the two most recent from last year, where he averaged just under 150 passing yards, a passing touchdown and just over 56 rushing yards in massive wins over the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers.

ILB Teddye Buchanan

Oct 4, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) runs with the ball against Baltimore Ravens linebacker Teddye Buchanan (40) during the fourth quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The second-year pro has seen his playing time on defense increase each week since he made his 2026 debut in Week 3 after fully recovering from the torn ACL that ended his promising rookie season last December. Although he won't be supplanting four-time Pro Bowl veteran Roquan Smith or fourth-year breakout Trenton Simpson in the starting lineup, he'll almost certainly see another uptick in his defensive snaps going up against such a dominant and potent rushing attack as the one they'll face in Atlanta and star running back Bijan Robinson.

TE Josh Cuevas

Football - NFL - Baltimore Ravens v Dallas Cowboys - Estadio Maracana, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - September 27, 2026 Baltimore Ravens' Josh Cuevas in action with Dallas Cowboys' Markquese Bell REUTERS/Sergio Moraes | REUTERS

After losing veteran blocking specialist Durham Smythe for the rest of the season to a torn Achilles, the Ravens signed another veteran, Nick Vannett, from the practice squad to the active roster for depth. However, the fifth-round rookie could still wind up seeing an uptick in offensive snaps played for the third week in a row, particularly as a blocker, where he can fill the role Smythe did as a lead blocker in the backfield at times and an underneath target on play-action passing plays.

OLB Tavius Robinson

Sep 20, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens linebacker Tavius Robinson (95) reacts after sacking New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) in the first quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Since the Falcons' running game is heavily predicated on stretch and outside zone concepts, being able to set a strong edge and stay gap sound will be paramount to the success of Minter's unit in this game. Robinson is the Ravens' best run defender on the edge and leads the team with two sacks and six quarterback hits. With fourth-time Pro Bowl veteran Trey Hendrickson out for a second straight game while he recovers from finger surgery, he will be instrumental to their game plan both on early downs and as a pass rusher in obvious passing situations, whether he's lined up inside or on the edge.