Ravens Lose Premier Blocking TE Durham Smythe For Season As Injuries Mount

Ravens blocking tight end Durham Smythe, who had taken on a very significant hybrid role in this offense, will not play again this season with an Achilles tear according to reports.

That always appeared to be the case Sunday, when he suffered the injury against the Titans, and while head coach Jesse Minter would not commit to specifics when he met the media Monday, NFL Network is reporting that an MRI confirmed what seemed likely when he initially went down. Smythe was handling essential duties at the line scrimmage, functioning as the primary blocking tight end, while also serving as a fullback in the ground game and was also split out as a wide receiver on occasion. He was doing many of the “Joker” responsibilities that matter so much in an offense that was inspired by longtime NFL coach Sean Payton (as Payton explained to us this offseason).

With Baltimore’s offensive line under siege from injuries and ineffectiveness and the ground game going backward in recent weeks for top back Derrick Henry, the injury comes at a terrible time. Smythe was particularly impactful in the backfield running the ball out of the gun (the Ravens have been more effective there than under center), and he is also the only player on the offense who had past experience with rookie offensive coordinator Declan Doyle, playing for him in Chicago last season.

The Ravens expect MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson to miss at least a week or two with an ankle injury, meaning back-up Snoop Huntley takes over at a time when personnel issues are becoming more acute. Starting receiver Ja’Kobi Lane remains on Injured Reserve and Minter did not sound overly optimistic about fellow rookie Adam Randall, a running back who could also handle some “Joker” duties being activated off IR to face the surging Falcons Sunday.

Smythe was one of the few free-agent additions the Ravens made anywhere on offense – resources were poured into the defense – and the team will have to lean on veteran blocker Nick Vannett, who is on the practice squad, while rookie ends Matthew Hibner (whose blocking is better than expected) and Josh Cuevas will have even more asked of them.

It comes as the Ravens are juggling the offensive line, with injuries to centers and guards becoming acute, and the team wise to leave rookie guard Vega Ioane at center and figure things out from there.

“I think Durham has done a great job with our offense and coming over really with Dec,” Minter said on Monday. “Having the knowledge and being a problem solver on the field, being a guy that can line up in a bunch of different spots within the blocking schemes and the pass schemes, his value has certainly been good.

"Again, we have a deep room there. We have a bunch of guys, and it may be an opportunity for somebody else. Again, it is going to be our job as a coaching staff and the position coach and the coordinator to make sure we are doing the things that those guys can do. “

How Big An Impact?

Smythe was a vital contributor in a Week 1 win, and in Week 2 Doyle didn’t lean on him nearly as much with an 11-point lead, saying he was interested in the development of his young tight ends, as Baltimore ended up blowing that game to New Orleans despite being a heavy favorite.

With the Ravens unable to generate more than 3.2/carry on running back runs the past two weeks with their interior OL under siege, this is a major weapon for Doyle wiped away. The Ravens have an Rushing Expected Points Added of +0.80 with Smythe on the field and -4.8 without. They have a Throwing EPA of 29.98 with him on the field (helping leaky protection) and 19.44 without.

The Falcons lead the NFL allowing a paltry 2.7 yards/carry. Smythe, 31, signed a one-year, $3M deal with the Ravens. this offseason.

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