Most Important Baltimore Ravens Revenge Games on the 2026 Schedule

Every opponent the Baltimore Ravens will face during the 2026 regular season are standing in the way of them reaching their ultimate goal of advancing to the Super Bowl. However, they have a bone to pick with a few in particular due to past slights, defeats and wrongdoings to the specific players or the entire team.

Their 2026 slate features four primetime games with room for more to get flexed into national spotlights and a brutal stretch in the middle of the season where they'll square off with five straight games against playoff teams from last year.

Here are some of the most important games on the Ravens' schedule with intriguing revenge angles:

Week 8 at Buffalo Bills

The Ravens' last two meetings with this team ended in soul-crushing defeats due in large part to their own implosion late in those games with a chance to either complete a rally or put the game away but they squandered both with uncharacteristic turnovers and drops in key moments.

Given the fact that this matchup features two of the last league MVP winners and teams expected to be legit Super Bowl contenders this year, it's baffling that it will be played in the early slate and not in primetime, but maybe that will elevate some of the mental pressure off the Ravens to help them keep their composure.

Week 7 & 17 vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) watches a replay as the Detroit Lions celebrate a touchdown in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 5 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Detroit Lions at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025. The Bengals continued a losing streak, falling 37-24 to the Lions. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Both matchups against their rivals will hold significance for different reasons, with the first taking place in Baltimore and marking four-time Pro Bowl pass rusher Trey Hendrickson's first time facing his former team since signing a franchise record free-agent deal with the Ravens this offseason.

The Bengals front office didn't make good on their word to take care of perennial double-digit sack artist with a new long-term deal even after he posted back-to-back seasons of 17.5 sacks in 2023 and 2024.

The second matchup, 10 weeks later, could not only end up having major implications in the AFC North standings but will also provide the Ravens with a chance to get some payback from last season when the Bengals came into their house on a Thursday night in primetime and beat them by double figures. Last year's upset occurred on Thanksgiving, and Baltimore could return the favor to enter the new year on the highest note possible, with this year's taking place on New Year's Eve.

Week 15 & 18 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Jan 4, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Baltimore Ravens place kicker Tyler Loop (33) reacts after missing the game winning field goal against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The Ravens will face their archrivals twice in the final four weeks of the season with prime opportunities to potentially seize the division lead and exact some revenge after getting swept by the AFC North champions last season. After losing to Pittsburgh at home as a result of some controversial calls of what was and wasn't a catch, the Ravens will go out of their way not to leave anything to chance if similar situations were to arise in the regular season finale.

Before that time comes, they'll get a chance to avenge last year's heartbreaking season-ending road defeat in Week 15 when they travel to Pittsburgh, and it'd be poetic if second-year kicker Tyler Loop got a shot at redemption after the last field goal attempt of his rookie year went wide right, dashing their playoff hopes in the process.

Week 12 at Houston Texans

Oct 5, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) runs for a gain past Baltimore Ravens linebacker Tavius Robinson (95) during the second quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images | Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

During the Ravens gauntlet to open last season, the first team they played after a rash of stars and starters suffered injuries, including franchise quarterback Lamar Jackson, was the Texans, who took advantage to kick them while they were down and trounced a Cooper Rush-led squad 44-10 in Week 5.

Assuming both sides are healthy this time around (knock on wood), Baltimore will be out for blood when the team heads to the Lone Star state for the final game before a well-timed Week 13 bye. Jackson is a perfect 5-0 against the Texans in his career, including the playoffs, with 9 total passing touchdowns to just one interception, a combined passer rating of 122.6 and averages 71.6 rushing yards in those games as well.