Every Baltimore Ravens Primetime Game: TV Schedule Plus Biggest Surprise

Despite not coming off just their second season of missing the playoffs in the Lamar Jackson era, the Baltimore Ravens are still well thought of and respected by the NFL schedule makers as a team worthy of playing under a national spotlight more than most.

The team's 2026 regular season schedule revealed that they are slated to have four primetime games as it currently stands, but could reach five as their season finale bout with the reigning AFC North champion Pittsburgh Steelers currently doesn't have a set time.

If both teams are still in contention for the division title or a wildcard playoff spot, it'd be a prime candidate to close out the season, as was the case last year when their postseason hopes were dashed by a missed field goal from rookie kicker Tyler Loop.

Last year, the Ravens were on national television early and often as their seven primetime games were the most of any team in the league. It included three straight to close out the year, and they went 1-2 over that crucial stretch, ultimately resulting in them not making the playoffs. After opening 2025 with two primetime games in their first four, they won't play one at all for the entire first month of the 2026 season.

Checkout the full breakdown of each of this year's plus the biggest surprise below.

Week 5: at Atlanta Falcons, 8:20 p.m., NBC

The Ravens' first time under a national spotlight in 2026 will be on the road in the ATL, where Jackson is 1-0 in his career, which came in his rookie year back in 2018. Baltimore leads the all-time series between the two 5-2 and has won each of the last three, dating back to 2014.

Similarly to them, the Falcons also have a new coach, but it is one they are familiar with in former Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski, and he will be trotting out a former left-handed signal caller in either Tua Tagovailoa or Michael Penix.

Their defense will be tested by the likes of All-Pro running back Bijan Robinson and star pass catchers Drake London and Kyle Pitts.

Week 9: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 8:15 p.m., Prime Video

The Ravens will kick off the NFL's ninth week of action at home against the reigning AFC South champions on Thursday Night Football.

They narrowly lead the all-time series between the two franchises dating back to their AFC Central days, and neither has won consecutive games since the Ravens emerged victorious in six straight from 2000 to 2003. This matchup will pit two renowned innovative minds and play-calling head coaches, with the Ravens' Jesse Minter in his first-year at the helm, taking on the Jaguars' Liam Coen in his second.

Week 10: vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 8:15 p.m., ESPN

Nov 25, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers (4) runs the ball against Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Tarheeb Still (29) and linebacker Khalil Mack (52) during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Coming off an extended mini bye, the Ravens will close out this week's slate of games under a national spotlight for the second game in a row, except it will be on Monday Night Football this time around.

The Chargers feature several Baltimore ties from the roster to the coaching staff and even the front office, so they are built similarly and play a similar brand of football, at least defensively. Minter will be coaching against his mentor and close friend, Jim Harbaugh, who is the younger brother of former Ravens long-time head coach John Harbaugh, another former mentor whom he replaced this offseason following his firing.

He is familiar with the majority of the Charger personnel, and there are several former Ravens players in Los Angeles whom his new players are familiar with. Baltimore leads the all-time series 10-6, having won three straight and five of the last six.

Week 17: at Cincinnati Bengals, 8:15 p.m., Prime Video

While the Ravens don't have to play on Thanksgiving or Christmas this year, they'll still be taking the field on at least one holiday as they will be taking on their AFC North rivals on the road on New Year's Eve.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow finally got his wish for a primetime game against the Ravens in Cincinnati, but he might end up regretting it as the Ravens lead the all-time series 33-28 and especially dominated as of late, winning five of the last six, including a pair of regular-season sweeps. This game could and likely will have very large playoff implications as it will kick off the penultimate week of the regular season.

Biggest surprise

Sep 7, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (22) runs with the ball against the Buffalo Bills during the second quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Week 8: at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m., CBS

Given the fact that these two teams have two of the last three league MVP recipients and the last two meetings between them went down to the wire and were decided by less than a field goal, having this game be played under a national spotlight felt like a no-brainer.

Not only is it not a primetime game, but it’s just thrown into the afternoon slate like it's a run-of-the-mill interconference matchup, which is truly baffling to try to comprehend. They opened last season's Sunday Night Football slate with an instant classic that featured a combined 81 points and 10 touchdowns, and their rematch was passed over for an NFC East divisional matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders.