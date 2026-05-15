Predicting The Baltimore Ravens 2026 Schedule: A Week-by-Week Breakdown

The Baltimore Ravens knew who their 2026 opponents would be and where they'd face them when the 2025 season officially ended in heartbreak at Acrisure Stadium on January 4 of this year, following a 26-24 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. It eliminated them from playoff contention and locked them in their place as the runner-up in the division.

With the official release of the 2026 regular season schedule finally here, they know the when and sequencing of the games, as well as when their bye week is and how many primetime games they have.

Now that all of that knowledge is available, it's time to predict how the new-look Ravens 2026 campaign will unfold as they embark on a brand new era with a different head coach for the first time in nearly two decades, with Jesse Minter at the helm.

Week 1: Ravens at Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, September 13 at 1 p.m.

There's no better way to start a new era under a play-calling defensive head coach than to put together a dominant performance on that side of the ball in the season opener. That's exactly what the Ravens do against the former Baltimore NFL franchise as they will beat Indianapolis like it stole something, because it technically did.

The Colts will be trotting out Daniel Jones at quarterback in his first game back from a torn Achilles or starting one of either 2025 sixth-rounder Riley Leonard or 2023 first-round bust Anthony Richardson, who might not be on the team by then after requesting a trade this offseason.

Prediction: Ravens win, 38-13 (1-0)

Week 2: Ravens vs. New Orleans Saints on Sunday, September 20 at 1 p.m.

The easier on paper opening slate opening slate for the Ravens continue in their home opener against what will likely be a trendy young Saints team during the summer, but they will ultimately prove to be too much for the second-year quarterback Tyler Shough and his supporting cast in another lopsided win.

Prediction: Ravens win, 30-10 (2-0)

Week 3: Ravens vs. Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, September 27 at 4:25 p.m. (Brazil)

Sep 22, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) looks over the line of scrimmage during the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images | Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images

The Ravens go international with a nonconference showdown with the Cowboys in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Two-time MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson is 2-0 in his career against Dallas, and he had strong days both through the air and on the ground in both outings, recording a passer rating of over 101 and rushing for over 80 yards and a touchdown in each. His sterling record against "America's Team" won't get a blemish in it just because they're playing in another country, as the Ravens will outpace the Cowboys in this one.

Prediction: Ravens win, 27-23 (3-0)

Week 4: Ravens vs. Tennessee Titans on Sunday, October 4 at 1 p.m.

The Ravens return home to take on another young upstart team led by a second-year signal caller who showed promising flashes as a rookie in Cam Ward. Just like was the case with the last one, they take care of business and successfully defend their home turf at M&T Bank Stadium with another commanding victory.

Prediction: Ravens win, 31-17 (4-0)

Week 5: Ravens at Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, October 11 at 8:20 p.m. (Sunday Night Football)

In their first primetime game of the season, the Ravens dazzle and dominate on both sides of the ball against the Dirty Birds as they walk into their trap and take over their trap, going up against one of two left-handed quarterbacks with a strong arsenal of weapons and a feisty young defense, but it won't be enough to slow down this red-hot team.

Prediction: Ravens win, 34-20 (5-0)

Week 6: Ravens at Cleveland Browns on Sunday, October 18 at 1 p.m.

Nov 16, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) fumbles the ball while being tackled by Baltimore Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton (14) during the third quarter at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

The Ravens will play a surprisingly close game against their former offensive coordinator, Todd Monken, in their first AFC North bout of the season and will escape with their undefeated record intact after a brief scare led by a tenacious effort from reigning Defensive Player of the Year, Myles Garrett.

Prediction: Ravens win, 24-21 (6-0)

Week 7: Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, October 25 at 1 p.m.

The Ravens suffer their first setback and home loss of the season before the toughest slate of their schedule gets underway. Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase don't put up video game-like numbers but are able to eke out a decisive upset of their previously undefeated rivals.

Prediction: Ravens lose, 28-27 (6-1)

Week 8: Ravens at Buffalo Bills on Sunday, November 1 at 1 p.m.

Sep 7, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike (92) tackles Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) during the first quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

The Ravens quickly bounce back and do so with a vengeance against a team they've suffered a pair of gut-wrenching losses to in their last two meetings in the regular and postseason. They notch their first statement win with a bludgeoning of Josh Allen and the new-look Bills under first-year head coach Joe Brady.

Prediction: Ravens win, 34-16 (7-1)

Week 9: Ravens vs Jaguars on Thursday, November 5 at 8:15 p.m. (Thursday Night Football)

Despite coming off a short week, the Ravens established another winning streak by dispatching the reigning AFC South champions to kick off the week's slate of games. This battle of brilliant football minds between Minter and Jaguars head coach and offensive savant, Liam Coen, will go down to the wire and ultimately be won by the home team on a goal-line stand on a two-point conversion attempt.

Prediction: Ravens win, 30-29 (8-1)

Week 10: Ravens vs. Los Angeles Chargers on Monday, November 16 at 8:15 p.m. (Monday Night Football)

The Ravens will put on a show in a second straight primetime game following a mini-bye and wax the team informally and comically referred to as the 'West Coast Ravens' by using Minter's in-depth knowledge of Los Angeles innerworkings and personnel to his new team's advantage as he beats his mentor, Jim Harbaugh, by double figures.

Prediction: Ravens win, 27-16 (9-1)

Week 11: Ravens at Carolina Panthers on Sunday, November 22 at 1 p.m.

The Ravens suffer their rare loss to an NFC opponent with Jackson at the helm when they hit the road to the Queen City to take on a Panthers squad that showed a penchant for playing up to a higher level of competition last season as they snapped a seven-year playoff drought. Former first-overall quarterback in 2023, Bryce Young leads Carolina on a game-winning drive to set up a long game-winning field goal attempt from just over 60 yards that second-year kicker Ryan Fitzgerald barely sneaks over the crossbar.

Prediction: Ravens lose, 27-24 (9-2)

Week 12: Ravens at Houston Texans on Sunday, November 29 at 1 p.m.

Dec 25, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (22) rushes against Houston Texans safety Eric Murray (23) in the second half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

The Ravens will head into their well-timed bye week on a high note by drubbing the Texans in their home stadium in a similar fashion to the way they did the Baltimore preseason all-stars last year, when Jackson and a host of other starters were out with injury for their early-season matchup.

Prediction: Ravens win, 34-17 (10-2)

Week 13: Bye

Week 14: Ravens vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, December 13 at 1 p.m.

The Ravens return from a much-needed respite with a steely-eyed focus and extend their win streak against the Baker Mayfield-led Buccaneers as the No. 32 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft improves to 8-3 in head-to-head matchups against the No. 1 overall pick from that year.

Prediction: Ravens win, 33-25 (11-2)

Week 15: Ravens at Steelers on Sunday, December 20 at 1 p.m.

The Ravens exorcise their demons from last year's season from hell relative to lofty expectations, and Loop gets to redeem himself with a game-winning field goal from 55-plus yards at the end of regulation as time expires.

Prediction: Ravens win, 20-17 (12-2)

Week 16: Ravens vs. Browns on Sunday, December 27 at 1 p.m.

Not even a herculean effort from Garrett could keep this team from playing their best when their best is required as the playoffs near, resulting in a blowout victory to split the season series.

Prediction: Ravens win, 30-13 (13-2)

Week 17: Ravens at Bengals on Thursday, December 31 at 8:15 p.m. (New Year’s Eve, Thursday Night Football)

Dec 14, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) runs with the ball against Baltimore Ravens linebacker Tavius Robinson (95) in the first half at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Burrow will regret getting his wish for a primetime game against the Ravens granted, as they will get outpaced at home with the AFC North title on the line. Baltimore will be led to victory by a heavy dose of Derrick Henry and a three-sack performance from former Bengals star pass rusher Trey Hendrickson.

Prediction: Ravens win, 35-21 (14-2)

Week 18: Ravens vs. Steelers, date/time TBD

With the division crown secured, the Ravens will be resting several starters, including Jackson. Pro Bowl backup Tyler Huntley will nearly lead their reserves to a late victory, but the Steelers do just enough to sneak by to finish 9-8 and miss the playoffs in their first season without Mike Tomlin.

Prediction: Ravens lose, 21-20 (14-3 final record)