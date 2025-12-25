Ravens DB Duo Among Worst in Key Stat

The Baltimore Ravens have two of the league’s top cornerbacks in terms of yards allowed, and it has drawn a lot of attention this season.

Nate Wiggins and Marlon Humphrey sit near the top of a stat most teams would rather avoid, ranking third and fourth in the NFL, and it has made fans take notice. On the surface, it looks alarming, but there’s a lot of context behind the numbers that tells a fuller story.

Most passing yards allowed by DBs according to NFL Pro @NextGenStats:



1. Amik Robertson (DET) - 846

2. Riley Moss (DEN) - 838

3. Marlon Humphrey (BAL) - 655

4. Nate Wiggins (BAL) - 635

5. Daron Bland (DAL) - 630 pic.twitter.com/2VmG5v1KON — SleeperRavens (@SleeperRavenss) December 24, 2025

Nate Wiggins is one of the most targeted cornerbacks in the league. Quarterbacks know they can test him, but that hasn’t always translated into big plays. Wiggins sometimes shies away from contact, which can limit aggressive tackles after completions, but he makes up for it with incredible recovery speed and athleticism.

That combination has helped him limit the damage when he does get beaten. Despite being young and relatively new to the starting role, Wiggins ranks fifth lowest in passer rating allowed among cornerbacks according to @SleeperEagles, right alongside elite names like Derek Stingley, Pat Surtain, and Quinyon Mitchell. His talent and instincts are already at a high level, and there’s little reason to worry about his trajectory.

Humphrey has had a different kind of year. Since Week 12, Marlon Humphrey ranks second in most yards allowed in coverage according to @lionsfanreport, a stat that naturally raises eyebrows, but context matters here as well. At 29 years old he is getting up there, though not too old, and with better pass rush and recovery from the defensive line he isn’t tested as heavily as he could be. He hasn’t been the same elite shutdown corner from previous years, but he is still a very good player, capable of making key plays when it matters. His experience and understanding of the game continue to anchor the secondary even when other pieces are inconsistent.

A Secondary That Can Still Hold Up

The Ravens’ secondary has also benefited from contributors like Awuzie, who has stepped up in games when others have had off days. His presence has complemented the duo well and shown the value of depth in the back end. While Wiggins and Humphrey get the most attention for yards allowed, the secondary as a whole is more resilient than the raw stats might suggest. They have the tools, the young talent, and the savvy veterans to continue making plays and limiting damage in crucial situations.

Baltimore’s cornerback pair is under the microscope because of the raw yards allowed numbers, but there’s more to the story. Wiggins’ youth and recovery ability, Humphrey’s recent struggles balanced by experience, and the contributions of the supporting cast mean the secondary can still perform at a high level. It isn’t perfect, but it’s far from broken, and fans should feel confident in how this group can handle pressure moving forward.