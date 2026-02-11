Ravens Top Three Trade Assets are Crystal Clear

This offseason is unlike any one the Baltimore Ravens have had in nearly two decades, with a new head coach in Jesse Minter, an overhauled coaching staff, and more changes could be on the horizon.

The Ravens already have 24 players who are about to become free agents, 19 of whom are unrestricted free agents. While some big names won't be on the team, there are players currently under contract that could have some question marks around them.

That's because having Minter in the building might prompt him to look at veterans and see whether trading an older player could benefit them. Bleacher Report writer Alex Ballentine has three names to keep in mind for the Ravens that have the potential to be good trade assets in the offseason.

Ravens have three players who could be trade assets in 2026 offseason

Ballentine likes cornerback Marlon Humphrey, left tackle Ronnie Stanley and tight end Mark Andrews as players the Ravens could consider trading. Humphrey and Stanley are more likely to be traded over Andrews, though, according to Ballentine.

"Marlon Humphrey is the most likely of these three trade candidates. He's the only one who would offer some real cap relief. The Ravens could clear $7.3 million by dealing him. He took a step back in 2025, but his versatility as an inside-out corner could bring real value to another team."

Baltimore Ravens offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

"It isn't often that we see franchise left tackles get traded, but Laremy Tunsil was dealt last season. Stanley will be 32 in March, but he would be able to bring back a nice package of picks if the Ravens made him available."

"Mark Andrews might have the least trade value of the three. He played in all 17 games for Baltimore this season, but had the least productive season of his career. If the Ravens want to clear the way to bring back Isaiah Likely, it could be essential to get something out of Andrews."

It would be a bit of a surprise if Andrews gets traded, especially since he just signed a contract extension, but if Likey re-signs with the team and they get good trade value from Andrews, it's not out of the realm of possibility. A new coaching staff certainly changes Andrews' future with the franchise.

Humphrey has been a popular name to be cut or traded due to his poor 2024 performance. While some have blamed his bad play on coaching, there is value for Humphrey, who was an All-Pro in 2024, so if the Ravens are looking to get younger, that could be the route to take.

Stanley is getting older, but he provides the offensive line with stability, as they already have problems at guard and uncertainty about whether they can re-sign center Tyler Linderbaum. If the line can improve in free agency, it'll be easier to trade Stanley away and use their first or second round pick on a young left tackle.

The Ravens could very well be active in the trade market as the youth movement could be a thing this upcoming season, but whether these three are the right players to trade is a completely different question.