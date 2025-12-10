Ravens' Matchup vs. Packers Gets Flexed Into Primetime Slot

The NFL continues to show that they want to see the Baltimore Ravens in primetime as they have once again adjusted their schedules.

Last week, they flexed their Week 16 game against the New England Patriots to Sunday, December 21 at 8:20 pm EST on NBC. It appears are though NBC will be having the Ravens on their network two weeks in a row, with a small twist.

The Ravens have been flexed for Week 17 against the Green Bay Packers for Saturday, December 27 at 8:00 pm EST on Peacock. This would mean Baltimore will play at night two weeks in a row and will be on a short week.

Ravens back in primetime two weeks in a row

It was telling of the NFL to put the Ravens on national television in primetime against the Patriots. That is a matchup of two teams where New England is going for not only the AFC East division title, but also for the top spot in the AFC. Baltimore is looking to keep their playoff hopes alive with what looks like an upset win.

The very next week, the Ravens face off against a Packers team coming off a massive 28-21 win over the Chicago Bears in Week 14, moving to 9-3-1 and first place in the NFC North. They are currently in the second seed in the NFC, fighting with the Los Angeles Rams for the top spot in the conference.

Baltimore has one of the NFL's most demanding schedules, and they have a Week 15 showdown against Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals. They just beat the Ravens 32-14 on Thanksgiving Day to cause chaos in the AFC North.

After the Patriots and Packers games, the Ravens close out the season in Week 18 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. That game looks like it will be the one that determines who wins the AFC North and who misses the playoffs.

It may not be a surprise if NBC ends up broadcasting that Steelers-Ravens game as well, since it could very much be a win-or-go-home situation, depending on how the rest of the league unfolds. Either way, that will be a massive game for the team.

The biggest question for the Ravens is whether they can live up to the expectations that the NFL is setting for them now with the primetime matchups. Baltimore fans certainly hope that will be the case.

