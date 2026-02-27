Lamar Jackson Might Jeopardize Ravens Super Bowl Contender Run

There is newfound hope in Baltimore that new head coach Jesse Minter can get the franchise back to winning its third Super Bowl ever, but some see a growing situation as the thing that will prevent it.

One of the issues with former Ravens head coach John Harbaugh over the last five years is that the team was always a Super Bowl contender but never made it all the way. FOX Sports host Colin Cowherd warns Ravens fans that the run they have had over the years is over, and it's because of one reason: Lamar Jackson's contract.

"The Ravens are done being a Super Bowl bubble team. There's no possible way with what they're going to pay him. His current cap hit is $74 million."

Lamar Jackson's contract could sink the Ravens' Super Bowl hopes

Jackson has been the catalyst for leading these successful years in Baltimore and has made the playoffs six times in the last eight seasons. The one problem is that the Ravens have been in the AFC Championship game just once in that span, losing to the Kansas City Chiefs 17-10 in 2023.

Jan 4, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) runs the ball against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Baltimore is working hard with Jackson to get a new contract extension worked out so they can cut down on the $74.5 million cap hit the team is facing in each of the next two years. The Ravens also want to lock Jackson into a long-term contract to keep him in Baltimore for as long as possible.

No matter what happens, the Ravens are going to get something done with Jackson, whether that is a new deal or a contract restructuring to cut his cap hit. Baltimore would much rather have it that Jackson gets under contract for a long time than not reach an agreement.

Unfortunately, nothing can happen for the Ravens until they figure something out with Jackson's contract. That means they can't re-sign Tyler Linderbaum to his "market-setting" contract or try to bring back Isaiah Likely on a new deal, with both becoming free agents. Everything hangs in the balance depending on what can be done with Jackson.

All indications are that there are no worries about getting something done with Jackson, as he has a good relationship with Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti, and the owner wants this deal done. Baltimore, no matter what, will create cap space to get the job done to stay in contention, as one deal doesn't define it unless Jackson gets upset about a restructured deal. That could change everything, but the Ravens aren't there yet.

Ravens fans shouldn't worry about this contract ending the team's run at a Super Bowl, as they are too talented to be at that point. Will it take a while to get there? That might be the right question to ask.

