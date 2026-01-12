Ravens Request Interview with Inter-Divisional DC

The Baltimore Ravens are keeping their options open in conducting interviews for their next head coach, but tapping back into the franchise's stout defensive reputation remains near the top of their offseason desires.

That initiative has tracked throughout many of the Ravens' interviews, and that's only half of the way through their process of scouring the league for John Harbaugh's replacement. Look no further than the first sit-down their organized, which featured Denver Broncos Defensive Coordinator Vance Joseph, or their choice to bring recently-fired Cleveland Browns Head Coach Kevin Stefanski in for another shot at leading an AFC North squad.

These men were heavily involved with some of the best defensive units that the 2025 season had to offer, groups that ran laps around what the Ravens trotted out. The Browns have particularly picked Baltimore's interest, as it doubled down on attempting to poach one of Cleveland's lone bright spots by inviting Jim Schwartz, Stefanski's defensive coordinator, in for his own shot at the job.

The Ravens requested an interview with Browns DC Jim Schwartz for their head coaching job, per source.



A Ravens' Return

Schwartz is a hot-enough candidate to have interviewed for the top job with his incumbent Browns, indicating that he's viewed as an in-house asset.

The Ravens have enjoyed enough encounters against Schwartz' defensive legion, having squared off against his Browns a half-dozen times since he accepted their lead defensive coaching role three off-seasons ago. Even when Cleveland lacked quarterback reliability, he helped churn out the NFL's best defense in his first campaign with the Browns, and returned to the top-four in 2025 behind Myles Garrett's successful attempt at re-setting the in-season sack record.

Schwartz, a Baltimore native, actually spent a brief stint with his hometown team as the Ravens' first-ever outside linebackers coach during their maiden 1996 voyage. He served that role for three seasons before embarking on an illustrious three-decade voyage around the league, even serving as the head coach of the Detroit Lions for five years between 2009-2013 before retreating back to his defensive roots.

Just over 12 years since he was fired from Detroit, he's ascending right back into a compelling head coaching candidate in this winter's wide-open field. Eight teams, good for a quarter of the NFL, have elected to move on from their respective on-field leaders, with the Browns and Ravens chief among the hungry franchises.

Cleveland's already shared several ties with the once-contending Ravens in the week since the regular season concluded, each being forced to sit and watch as the playoffs kick off around them. Harbaugh's interest in the Browns has been noted as he surveys his options, and as it turns out, his former team may be making a similar play at one of the Browns' own favorite candidates.

