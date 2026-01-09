While the Baltimore Ravens conduct their scouring search for their next head coach, the rest of the league's hungry front offices continue making their respective bids for John Harbaugh.

The Ravens let him go after 18 wild years as the squad's accomplished head coach, finally hitting a breaking point after repeated playoff disappointments with an 8-9 2025 season that fell short of the playoffs in a regular season finale for the ages. But for outsiders, less numb to his recent shortcomings than those around Baltimore, his reputation for churning out winning records and the Super Bowl XLVII ring gleaming on his finger are hard to pass up.

He's spent the few days since his dismissal by making his check-ins around the league, talking to everyone in learning what he can about the seven active head coaching openings that he's now a top candidate to slide into. And given that he holds all of the leverage as the shiny free agent, his list of requirements for anyone willing to hire him is a demanding one.

Cleveland Browns reporter Tony Grossi says that Harbaugh's requesting a $20 million annual salary as head coach, $10 million to choose his staff, total authority over the roster and the freedom to pick the general manager of wherever he goes.

.@TonyGrossi has found out what John Harbaugh's requirements are to be interested in his next HC job:



- $20 million per year

- $10 million staff budget

- Total authority over the roster

- Would like to select his own GM



Would you do this if you're the Browns? pic.twitter.com/fvswssVSjF — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) January 9, 2026

How Reasonable are Harbaugh's Requests?

The former Raven is asking for the amount of money that only stars and proven winners can pull in, and he's a huge name with a long resume. The money shouldn't be a problem for any team who's already indicated their interest in bringing Harbaugh aboard.

What's less realistic is his request to own authority over the front office, which is what will happen if he's picking the person in charge of team operations and the roster.

Jun 11, 2025; Baltimore, MD, USA; Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh speaks after an NFL OTA at Under Armour Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

He wasn't working with a full deck in his latter Baltimore days, with incomplete lines on the offensive and defensive end of the football each contributing to the Ravens' demise. He understands the need for run-blockers and edge-rushers better than he ever has following a frustrating 17-game sample size, and this is his way of ensuring that he knows which strings are being pulled.

Most organizations are already extending themselves quite a bit by getting involved in the A-list head coaching market, and likely won't want to completely upset the organizational status quo in giving Harbaugh free reign. It'll be interesting to see which teams depart from the race for the coach, as well as how the Ravens coast in locating a lower-maintenance replacement.