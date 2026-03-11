Ravens Sign Star Edge Rusher Trey Hendrickson After Maxx Crosby Fallout

The Baltimore Ravens have now made it official that they are going to be signing defensive end Trey Hendrickson.

Sources confirm to Ravens On SI that Hendrickson agreed to a four-year contract. NFL insider Adam Schefter added that the deal is worth $112 million.

The Ravens backed out of the Maxx Crosby trade with the Las Vegas Raiders from a few days ago after he had failed his physical. Las Vegas was set to have the Ravens' 2026 first-round pick and their 2027 first-round pick.

Ravens set to sign Trey Hendrickson to a four-year deal

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Hendrickson racked up 236 tackles, 163 quarterback hits, 81 sacks, 74 tackles for loss, 16 pass deflections, and 15 forced fumbles in his career. He has played nine seasons with the New Orleans Saints and Cincinnati Bengals. Hendrickson has made four Pro Bowls and was selected to the first-team All-Pro in 2024.

Baltimore gets the pass rusher they need as they only had 30 sacks a season ago as a team with two teams having less than him. Hendrickson become a massive upgrade for the team and gives tehm the elite edge rusher they have been needing all offseason and fixes the Crosby problem they were facing.

