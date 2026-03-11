Ravens Back Out of Maxx Crosby Trade

The Baltimore Ravens have officially backed out of the anticipated blockbuster trade that would have brought star edge rusher Maxx Crosby from the Las Vegas Raiders, ending what had quickly become one of the offseason’s most talked-about potential moves.

The Athletic's Dianna Russini has reported that Crosby did not pass his physical, which was the reasoning behind the trade not being completed.

Negotiations had created significant buzz around the league, with the Ravens viewed as a strong landing spot for one of the NFL’s most disruptive defensive players.

With Baltimore now stepping away, the trade will not move forward, leaving Crosby with the Raiders for the time being.

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) leaves the field following a game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

A Blockbuster That Fell Apart

For Baltimore, acquiring Crosby would have been one of the most aggressive defensive moves of the offseason. The five-time Pro Bowler has built a reputation as one of the league’s most relentless pass rushers and would have added another elite presence to the Ravens’ defensive front.

It remains to be seen how Baltimore proceeds with addressing its need for additional pass rushers. There should be options on the trade market as well as in free agency, but not adding Crosby to the mix is a blow, though his injury concerns appear real.

The two-time All-Pro underwent meniscus surgery earlier in the offseason, and the Ravens weren't comfortable enough with what arose from his physical to move forward with the trade.

Though the deal could've been made official once the new league year officially began on March 11, Baltimore must now pivot, and quick.

What's Next for Ravens?

Crosby was set to join Baltimore with a cap hit of $35.791 million and a guaranteed salary of $30 million, per Over the Cap, meaning the organization now has a significant amount of money available to spend that it previously had kept aside in anticipation of landing the star pass rusher.

The Ravens have seen quite a few players agree to contracts with new teams during the legal tampering period, such as star center Tyler Linderbaum with the Las Vegas Raiders and tight end Isaiah Likely with the New York Giants just to name a few.

In turn, Baltimore had been quiet, with its only moves being to re-sign quarterback Tyler Huntley to a two-year deal while also signing offensive guard John Simpson to a three-year contract worth $30 million.

Now, though, the Ravens could potentially adopt a more aggressive approach, with Trey Hendrickson sticking out as a potential target and replacement for Crosby as a star pass rusher on the open market who posted a combined 35 sacks for the Cincinnati Bengals between the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!