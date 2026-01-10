Details of Ravens' John Harbaugh Firing Revealed

The Baltimore Ravens decided to cut ties with head coach John Harbaugh after a heartbreaking end to the 2025 season. The team finished with an 8-9 record, narrowly missing the playoff berth. It all came down to a field goal against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the dying moments of the season finale, which rookie kicker Tyler Loop missed.

Harbaugh was let go just two days after the devastating loss, putting an end to his 18-year-long tenure. NFL insider Dianna Russini revealed the shocking details about the 63-year-old’s sacking.

“John Harbaugh was fired by Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti in a phone call while he was driving from the team facility to his Baltimore County home,” Russini wrote.

With @jeffzrebiec, this is how Harbaugh’s exit unfolded: https://t.co/lzovaaaGvd pic.twitter.com/veWvlNHv9L — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) January 10, 2026

According to Russini, Harbaugh met Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta, executive vice president Ozzie Newsome, and team president Sashi Brown to talk about his future plans with the team and the staff. Steve Bisciotti called Baltimore’s HC in the evening the following day and relieved him of his duties.

What Led to John Harbaugh’s Firing?

One team source spilled the beans about what led to Harbaugh’s firing, revealing that there were a number of things that they felt needed to be fixed, and the owner didn’t see the current HC as the right person to do it.

Bisciotti reportedly spoke with several players to gather their opinions on Harbaugh. One player even went to his house for a detailed discussion. Lamar Jackson’s teammates had urged him to be more vocal about the things that affect the team.

Many players were not happy with Harbaugh’s behavior in meetings. The former Ravens HC didn’t blend well with the team’s younger and star players. One player said that although Harbaugh’s relationship with the players was not great but he never felt that the HC had lost the locker room.

A veteran player went on to call the narrative of Harbaugh losing the locker room bullsh*t. He said that while there were both supporters and opponents of the coaching staff but there was nothing substantial against Harbaugh.

Some of the players pointed out that Harbaugh was not on the same page with Todd Monken about quarterback Lamar Jackson. There were frustrations about the two-time NFL MVP’s injuries and his availability in practice. The Ravens QB’s work habits made things even worse among the three of them.

A few Ravens were more than surprised to hear about the power struggle between the HC and the QB. They added that nobody in the organization defended and praised Jackson more than Harbaugh.

