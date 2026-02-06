Former Ravens OL Not Inducted Into Hall of Fame

The moment has arrived for Baltimore Ravens fans as they found out the fate of former offensive lineman Marshal Yanda and whether he will have a place in Canton, Ohio, at the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Yanda was one of 15 finalists for the Hall of Fame, as he joined his former teammate Terrell Suggs as one of them. The two went through a long process over the year to finally determine the answer.

During the NFL Honors award show, the Hall of Fame members were announced on stage so fans could see who is in and who is out. Yanda was one of the players that was out.

Marshal Yanda found out his Hall of Fame fate

Yanda put together quite the career with the Ravens, as he was just a third-round pick in the 2007 NFL Draft, but ended up playing for 13 years. He is one of the rare players who played every season with one team in Baltimore.

In his first four years, Yanda moved back and forth between right guard and right tackle as he played all 16 games in three of those four years. He played only five games in the 2008 season.

Starting in 2011, he would become the full-time right guard without moving around. That stability resulted in his first Pro Bowl selection, and he never looked back after that.

Baltimore Ravens offensive guard Marshal Yanda | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

In eight of his last nine years in the NFL, Yanda would make the Pro Bowl every year except for 2017, when he only played in two games. He became a first-team All-Pro twice and a second-team All-Pro another five times.

Yanda played a key role in the Ravens' 2012 Super Bowl win as the starting right guard. He was also named to the Hall of Fame All-2010s team for his performance on the team.

After retiring in 2019, Yanda was considered one of the best offensive linemen in the last 20 years. He has often been compared to Jonathan Ogden, as the two are widely regarded as two of the best offensive linemen in Ravens franchise history, as both stayed in Baltimore every year they played in the NFL.

A lot will be said about Yanda, and every one of those comments is that he's one of the best offensive linemen to ever play the game, so that's something that no one can ever take away from him, no matter what.

