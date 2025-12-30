Two Ravens Legends Named Hall of Fame Finalists

It's been a long journey to get to this point, but now the Baltimore Ravens have two players who are one more step away from football immortality.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame has named its finalists, with the list now down to 15 players. Two of them are former Baltimore Ravens, and one played one season with the Ravens.

Outside linebacker Terrell Suggs and offensive lineman Marshal Yanda are two of the finalists representing the Ravens. The other finalist, who played one season in Baltimore, was long-time Cincinnati Bengals offensive lineman Willie Anderson.

Just in: Finalists for the 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame: pic.twitter.com/FRh58HtCkP — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 30, 2025

Ravens have a shot at multiple players getting into the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Suggs feels like the closest player to the Hall of Fame after a stellar NFL career. He played 16 seasons with the Ravens, finishing his final season in 2019 with the Arizona Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs.

In 244 career games, Suggs racked up 895 tackles, an NFL record 202 tackles for loss, 200 quarterback hits, 139 sacks, 63 pass deflections, 39 forced fumbles, 15 fumble recoveries, and seven interceptions. He made seven Pro Bowls, was named Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2003, and was the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year in 2011.

Baltimore Ravens guard Marshal Yanda | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Yanda was dominant in the back half of his career and was considered one of the NFL's best offensive linemen in the 2010s. He was selected to the Pro Bowl eight times in the last nine years of his 13-season NFL career. Yanda was also chosen as a First-Team All-Pro twice and a Second-Team All-Pro four times.

Suggs and Yanda were key pieces to the Ravens winning the Super Bowl back in 2013. It would be their only Super Bowl in the NFL.

Anderson played only one season with the Ravens in 2008, his last year in the NFL, after 12 years in Cincinnati. He started 11 of 14 games at right tackle and was eighth in the voting for Comeback Player of the Year that season.

The next step for the players is to wait to hear their names announced as Hall of Famers during the NFL Honors on February 5. They will know if they are in the Hall of Fame before the public announcement, as they will be brought on stage at the NFL Honors.

It's just another month for the former Ravens stars to wait for their names to be heard, but they are more than deserving of getting in.

