Ravens Legend Terrell Suggs' Hall of Fame Status Revealed

It's the moment that Baltimore Ravens fans have been waiting for as they finally figure out whether legendary linebacker Terrell Suggs is going to be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The past year has been a long one for Suggs, as he went through multiple rounds before becoming one of the finalists for the Hall of Fame, then waited to hear whether he made it. Suggs was one of 15 finalists, and fans were anxious to hear whether he will make it, with early predictions being that he would make the Hall of Fame.

During the NFL Honors award show, they announced who would be making the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Suggs was not was among those announced as part of the group.

Suggs' Resume

Suggs has had the kind of career most linebackers would dream of, dominating the NFL from 2003 through 2019. He played 16 of those 17 seasons with the Ravens, finishing his final year with the Arizona Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs.

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Terrell Suggs | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

In his 17-year NFL career, Suggs racked up 895 tackles, 202 tackles for loss, 200 quarterback hits, 139 sacks, 63 pass deflections, 39 forced fumbles, 15 fumble recoveries, seven interceptions, and three touchdowns in 244 games. His 202 tackles for loss are an NFL record that hasn't been passed.

During that time frame, Suggs earned numerous accolades for his play, starting with being named the 2003 Defensive Rookie of the Year. He also won the 2011 Defensive Player of the Year award and added seven Pro Bowl selections and one All-Pro selection. Suggs was a part of two Super Bowl titles in 2012 and ended his career in 2019.

The Ravens' defense early in Suggs' career was among the best to ever be on the field, led by him, as well as fellow linebacker Ray Lewis and safety Ed Reed. Suggs was a part of that 2012 Ravens Super Bowl championship team that beat the San Francisco 49ers in the final game of the season.

Baltimore knows that Suggs is one of the best defensive players in NFL history and will always be a top-five player in franchise history. His impact on the team is something most modern players can only dream of.

Ravens fans will be forever grateful for the memories and performances that Suggs put on the field for them, but he has not yet been inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!