Ravens Final Math on Choosing Trey Hendrickson Over Maxx Crosby Makes Sense

The Ravens decision to pay Trey Hendrickson for essentially two guaranteed years to rush the passer, rather than trade two first-round picks to take on Maxx Crosby’s remaining contract, is understandable. It’s logical. It makes football sense.

As a pure pass rusher, at this stage of their careers, and after is significant.

And if I’m in their front office, I’d rather risk $60M on two years of Hendrickson with those picks in my back pocket, versus what it would take to secure Crosby. I get it. And given the Ravens’ primary deficiency on defense – no one under contract with the ability to get to the QB on his own, in a multitude of ways, independent of scheme, especially in the fourth quarter – the calculus is even more prudent.

Let’s just not pretend that Hendrickson and Crosby are one in the same. Because they are not.

One is arguably a top two-to-three disruptive edge force of his era, someone who can dominate at or behind the line of scrimmage in obvious running situations in a manner almost no one can match; he also provides a relentless motor and will and drive to get to the quarterback on third-and-long. The other has a more streamlined skillset, a superpower that is more singular in nature, and more obvious warts against the run (not deficiencies but weaknesses that can be exposed). Both carry injury risk.

One demanded, to the point of ultimately requesting a trade, to play in every and any game he could even while his team tanked, and the other kept finding ways not to play football for them.

Crosby is a superior football player. By some degree. There are reasons why the Bengals Hendrickson is also older, and making significantly less than the $40-45M a year any agent could argue Crosby is worth following the Danielle Hunter extension. But as the best allocation of required resources, at the time, Hendrickson’s math more than checks out.

What Do Other GMs Think Of The Ravens Decision?

“I love the Hendrickson signing for them,” one general manager told me. “They are a much better team with him. They needed a proven edge rusher more than anything else. At that price, it’s a great deal for Baltimore … The Crosby trade was an over-pay, in my opinion. This is more who they are. They never want to trade ones (first-round picks).”

Another GM said: “Crosby is in a different tier than Hendrickson as a three-down force, but Hendrickson is an elite a pass rusher, now. It gives them something they haven’t had since (Terrell) Suggs was in his prime.”

Hendrickson has a superior pressure rate to Crosby over each of the last four seasons. He also hasn’t played as much football and Crosby strives to be a 95% snap-count guy (which will invariably wane in his 30s). Focusing on 2023-2024 (2025 was basically a lost year for Hendrickson), Hendrickson has 62 QB hits to 50 for Crosby in that span, and both had 98 QB hurries.

However, Crosby far exceeded Hendrickson in tackles against the run and also has routinely posted seasons with 20-plus tackles for loss.

These things tend to come down to right player … at the right price.

This franchise has had a far easier time finding situational run-stuffers than bonafide pass rushers since Eric DeCosta took over as general manager. Those two first-round picks better become immediately contributors, but at this point those are swings this front office had to in position to make.