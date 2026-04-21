One Dream NFL Draft Trade That Could Change the Baltimore Ravens Overnight

NFL Draft season also means optimism is at its highest point of the year: it’s the only moment where all 32 teams actually end up better than where they started.

Of course, some franchises take baby steps while others leap forward. Nonetheless, there is an undisputable infusion of talent leaguewide.

Under the influence of this optimism overflow, it's easy to draw up dream scenarios for any team, including the Baltimore Ravens. Here is our dream trade scenario for the Flock, as the 2026 NFL Draft approaches.

The Dream Trade Scenario That Could Change Everything For the Ravens

Baltimore officials will presumably arrive in Pittsburgh on Thursday night owning a surplus of draft picks, 11. Ravens’ general manager Eric DeCosta already admitted that the team’s draft board is slightly under 200 prospects deep, and stated “that would mean that if the board came off exactly the same way as we have it, then we'd have to go outside that range to finish our draft because there's over 250 picks in the draft.”

In other words, Baltimore’s better off packaging some picks to move up and invest in draftable players, instead of staying put and pouring the last few selections in prospects regarded as undraftable by the team.

That’s our starting point.

Next up, where to invest. Baltimore picks at 14 in the opening round, which feels like solid terrain if your heart is set on Penn State’s Olaivavega Ioane, the draft's premier guard. Vega has been described by many league observers as a perfect Ravens’ pick for Day 1, but even filling a position of need he won’t singlehandedly solve all of the club’s offensive issues, especially the lack of trustworthy targets in the passing game.

Trading back and still thinking about Ioane seems non-viable. The Ravens shouldn’t risk one of the few sure things in this draft, if there ever was one.

This is where DeCosta could use a bit of help, and luck. Baltimore owns the 13th pick in the second round, 45th overall. There’s no way a big-bodied boundary receiver like Washington's Denzel Boston will last that long, so the Ravens would need to jump back into the first to snatch him.

Browns, Bears, Bills, 49ers and Texans own picks in the 24 to 28 range. Cleveland could be willing to deal if they trade down from 6 first and add another first-rounder in the process -- say, Dallas’ 20th selection. Buffalo could be zeroing in on a pass rusher, and the same could be said about the Niners. Houston might be looking at offensive tackles. All those teams could definitely use Boston, but if he were still available around that range, Baltimore should make a jump.

How much would it cost? Back in 2018, the Ravens paid the 52nd pick in the second, the 125th pick in the fourth, and a second-rounder in 2019 in order to acquire the 32nd overall selection, last one in the first round, for Lamar Jackson. This time around, 32 might not be enough for Boston, as he projects a little higher as the fourth or fifth best wideout available.

Baltimore’s second is a tad higher this time around, at 45, so that should help. Package it with a couple of the Ravens’ four fifth-rounders and a future second round pick for a shot at Boston at the end of the first. Ioane and Boston sound like a nice first night haul for Baltimore... but there could be more.

What about a cherry on top?

The Ravens still need help at rushing the passer, even after signing Trey Hendrickson, and giving up their second-rounder in order to jump for Boston will cost them a chance at one of the very good Day 2 prospects.

So pick up the phone, call John Harbaugh, and ask what he wants for Kayvon Thibodeaux. Word around the league is that the Giants would be willing to let him go for an early Day 3 pick, and that’s exactly what the Ravens own at 115th overall in the fourth.

Yes, he’s coming off his least productive, injury-marred season and he’ll be playing on the fifth year option of his rookie contract but, are there better options in Round 4? Worst case scenario, he's a one-year rental that costs a fourth, a pick easily recoverable by trading up with one of your still remaining two fifth-rounders along with a sixth or a seventh.

DeCosta can definitely find a way to come out of Pittsburgh with two first-rounders -- a mauler and a big-catch radius X receiver -- and a 25-year old former fifth overall edge rusher, with the 11 selections he’s currently sitting on. Let's see if he wants to.

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