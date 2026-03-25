Denzel Boston Would Give Ravens What DeAndre Hopkins Couldn't

One of the biggest needs for the Baltimore Ravens in the 2026 NFL Draft is finding a proper number two wide receiver.

The Ravens currently have Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman as their top receivers after the departure of DeAndre Hopkins, who is currently a free agent. Bleacher Report writer Moe Moton shared ideal landing spots for the top wide receivers in the draft, and he believes that Washington wide receiver Denzel Boston would be a good replacement for Hopkins.

"At 6'4", 212 pounds, Denzel Boston has an NFL-ready frame, and he has the touchdown production that indicates the Ravens can feature him in the red zone. Over his last two collegiate terms at Washington, Boston registered 20 touchdown receptions. He'll add more physicality to Baltimore's offense and make life easier for star quarterback Lamar Jackson when he's on the move outside the pocket. As tight end Mark Andrews' receiving numbers go on the decline, the Ravens must develop a secondary target in their passing attack. Boston would likely see a handful of looks per game in his rookie campaign."

Denzel Boston would easily be able to replace DeAndre Hopkins on Ravens

Boston's height alone helps with replacing Hopkins in the offense, as the Ravens get their tall receiver. Baltimore needs a goal-line threat who can go up and make the catch, as Bateman and Flowers aren't quite those kinds of players.

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman | Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

Bateman is just too unreliable right now to know what kind of receiver the Ravens are going to have in him for 2026. Flowers plays out of the slot and will hurt defenses with his speed.

The Ravens need Boston for their offense, and he can be the guy that they were hoping veteran receivers like Hopkins were supposed to be over the years. Baltimore needs a receiver who is going to stay around for a long while and play at a high level. Boston doesn't need to be a 1,000-yard receiver every year, but he needs to do more than Hopkins' 330 yards in 2025.

This offense already has weapons in place between Mark Andrews, Flowers, and Bateman in the passing game. If Ravens fans include Derrick Henry and the stellar running game, Baltimore has everything in place to be an efficient offense.

The only thing they need is a young, tall receiver who can play consistently in the passing game for Lamar Jackson. Boston is that guy.

Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!