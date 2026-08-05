One Position Ravens GM Eric DeCosta Should Consider Upgrading (And Who's Available)

The Ravens have a very solid roster. They have systemically addressed the lingering issues in a prudent manner.

There is still a little work to do.

I’ve campaigned pretty diligently for three players this offseason. Two of them are now Ravens – defensive lineman Calais Campbell and center Ethan Pocic – and the third is still available. And he’s a perfect fit. And I’m hardly the only one who believes that to be the case.

Baltimore is quite likely a pass-catcher short, and that pass catcher is more likely than not a tight end. We continue to see splash plays from rookie wide receiver Ja’Koki Lane, their third-round pick, and there is reason to believe that someone like Devontez Walker pops in his third season, or, I can’t believe I am writing this clause and I don’t really believe it … but Rashod Bateman with a fresh start and a new coaching staff in a new offense could show something.

I’m having a harder time getting there with the tight end group.

Who Should They Sign?

Stop me if you heard this one before, but I’m a Darren Waller truther. Everyone stop paying attention to him when he was in Miami on a terrible team with a coach going through the motions and a terrible quarterback and he made plays and was a redzone problem and he can still leave his feet to high point a ball. And he’s got way more explosion that Mark Andrews at this stage of his career at a fraction of the price.

Multiple GMs have told me they prefer Waller to Andrews over the course of this offseason; these guys have no reason to try to sway me who I know well and trust. The Ravens couldn’t get anything real for Andrews before they decided to give him another contract, anyway. My man Doug Farrar believes Waller could help this offense in a multitude of ways.

Waller, making just $2M last year on a bad team, looked better for the time he spent away from football. The Ravens do not have a true No. 1 move tight end on this roster as I see it, and while Waller probably isn’t that either, on a pitch count I’ll take him over everything else they have.

Just going to throw this back out there:

2025 Production

Touchdowns: Waller 6 Andrews 5

Yds/Reception Waller 11.8 Andrews 8.8

YAC/Reception Waller 3.0 Andrews 2.1

Air Yds/Reception Waller 10.56 Andrews 7.26

Anyone Else Float My Boat?

Not really.

Taysom Hill, with his familiarity in this offense with Ravens offensive coordinator Declan Doyle in New Orleans, is kind of intriguing but the fact they haven’t done this yet makes me think it’s probably not happening.

They will give rookie fifth-round pick Adam Randall a run as The Joker in this offense, and Hill doesn’t have much of a market at this stage in his career. And I don’t see the downfield stuff working for him, and that’s what this offense needs.

In terms of other pass catchers, Brandon Cooks can still move despite his age and he has deep ties to Sean Payton. I’m not in a hurry to see another receiver at the end of his career in Baltimore, but I’m also keeping an open mind about what might be missing from this offense.

Subscribe To "The Daily Flock' On YouTube For The Best Ravens Coverage: