Ravens Rookie WR Ja’Kobi Lane Is Already Standing Out in Training Camp

Two of the top burning questions heading into the Baltimore Ravens' 2026 training camp were who was going to emerge as the top contender for the No. 3 wide receiver spot and which rookie pass catcher was going to pop.

Through the first two days of on-field work, the answer to both inquiries has been first-year wideout Ja'Kobi Lane.

The 2026 third-round pick made the play of the day during Thursday's open practice when he went up and came down with an incredibly impressive snag over the middle.

Lane elevated over the heads of safety Malaki Starks and four-time Pro Bowl cornerback Marlon Humphrey to reel in a 30-yard pass from star quarterback Lamar Jackson, which drew loud cheers from the crowd as he briefly celebrated before running the ball back.

"It's all about what you do out here, and I think Ja'Kobi is a confident player, and I think a lot of the guys that are picked are confident players," head coach Jesse Minter said. "The confidence has to come to do it day after day, period after period and then the teammates gain confidence in them when they do that."

Lane made a name for himself in college at the University of Southern California by regularly making these types of exciting and explosive plays for the Trojans. He did so using both hands and sometimes just one hand as he filled up his career highlight reel with numerous spectacular and awe-inspiring catches over the middle, deep down the field and in stride for big catch-and-run plays.

"A lot of the time, the young guys have a lot of confidence; they've been really good players," Minter said. "It ultimately comes down to Lamar trusting him and the other offensive players and the defensive players trusting him to be out there and make plays for us.

"That's the way it's always been. I think those [other] guys will have a ton of opportunities to gain trust of the players and the coaches, and [Lane] made a couple of nice plays today."

A quick study and real student of the game

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Southern California wideout Ja'Kobi Lane (WO27) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lane is acquitting himself quite well at the NFL level both on the field, off the field and in the meeting rooms, according to two-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Zay Flowers, who also sang his praises at the podium after his standout day at practice.

"I love him," Flowers said. "He works every day, he's willing to listen and he takes keys from everybody and then he applies them. He's learning fast and keeping up with the tempo, so that's good to see."

Lane is still competing with the likes of fellow rookie, fourth-rounder Elijah Sarratt, and third-year pro Devontez Walker, who quietly had a strong day of practice himself, for the third spot on the depth chart behind Flowers and veteran Rashod Bateman as the offense is poised to lean more on 11 personnel this year.

However, at 6-foot-4 and 200 pounds with a large wingspan and massive hands, he brings a different big-bodied target element to the table that the others in the room don't have, and Jackson is clearly seeing if he can put that skill set to good use already.

Although he made the biggest play of the day, Lane wasn't the only rookie pass catcher who stood out on the second day of training camp practice, per reports. Fourth-round tight end Matthew Hibner hauled in five passes during team periods over the course of practice, made a couple of contested catches, and had a one-handed snag on a pass that was thrown behind him.

With the departure of Isaiah Likely in free agency, the Ravens have a vacancy at the complementary pass-catching tight end spot behind three-time Pro Bowl veteran Mark Andrews. General manager Eric DeCosta shared that they envisioned Hibner filling that role when they drafted him out of Southern Methodist University.