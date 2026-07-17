Ravens’ GM Offers Update on Nnamdi Madubuike’s Recovery From Neck Surgery

As training camp nears, the Baltimore Ravens still need to sort out a number of depth chart issues across a number of positions, including interior offensive line and defensive line.

Within the latter, the team’s most pressing question revolves around two-time Pro Bowler Nnamdi Madubuike, who missed all but two games last year due to a neck injury that required offseason surgery.

This Thursday, however, Ravens’ general manager Eric DeCosta took to the airwaves to offer an update on Madubuike’s status.

"I think everything looks to be pointed in the right direction, but you're talking about a different type of injury, a different type of circumstance," said DeCosta to 105.7 The Fan, according to the team's website.

"I'm excited about where Nnamdi is, and I think we'll have more information in the coming weeks. In the next two weeks, I think we'll have a lot more information that we'll be able to share with people."

Although there’s still a lot to be done before the start of the regular season, DeCosta’s words should be taken with cautious optimism by Ravens’ fans. Baltimore needs Madubuike.

After all, he’s one of the elite interior defensive linemen in the NFL when it comes to creating pressure from the inside, as can be attested by his 13.0 sacks in 2023, when he made second-team All-Pro.

Madubuike’s presence was sorely missed last year, when nose tackle Travis Jones ended up leading all Ravens in sacks, with 5.0.

Where does Nnamdi Madubuike fit in the Ravens’ defense?

If healthy, Madubuike will return to his starting role as one of Baltimore’s three starting lineman in the teams base 3-4 alignment, alongside Jones and Broderick Washington Jr., who is coming back from an injury of his own.

Calais Campbell, who at 39-years old is making a comeback to Baltimore, is the insurance policy here, for both Madubuike and Washington, with John Jenkins as the top backup in the middle.

Finding a way to rush the quarterback has been a priority for the Ravens during new head coach Jesse Minter’s first offseason, and being able to count on Madubuike creating some pressure from the inside will help a lot towards fulfilling that goal.

Nonetheless, it’s still wise to take it easy on Madubuike during his return, as a neck injury like his isn’t your run of the mill health issue in the NFL. Baltimore should be extremely cautious in determining when and how Madubuike will be progressing through the different stages of his comeback.