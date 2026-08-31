Ravens Sign Veteran K Jake Moody To Practice Squad To Compete With Tyler Loop

The Ravens made one significant addition to their practice squad from outside the organization, signing veteran kicker Jake Moody, who spent part of last season in Washington and broke into the NFL with San Franisco in 2024.

The team was successful in getting most of the players it coveted to the practice squad, with only depth center Corey Bullock, a former undrafted player out of Maryland getting claimed (Carolina). Otherwise they were able to address depth at key positions like receiver, running back and linebacker where it is lacking on the 53-man roster. Teams rely heavily on their practice squads and Baltimore wanted to keep players already familiar with the coaches and scheme.

Seventh-round pick Rayshaun Benny (DL) and former third-round pick Adisa Isaac (EDGE) were added to the quad along with veterans with NFL experience lile safety K’Von Wallace and corner Amani Oruwariye.

We have made the following additions to the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/XJigE5BR1X — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 31, 2026

But the move at kicker is the most significant of all and one that could have the most immediate consequences, and Moody has worked with head coach Jesse Minter and offensive coordinator Declan Doye in the past. Minter wavered for the first time about second-year kicker Tyer Loop’s stranglehold on the job, it became obvious the Ravens were going to add competition; they brought in Moody for just that.

A More Experienced Option

Moody had his issues as a young kicker with the 49ers, similar to what Loop is going through now. He lasted two years in San Francisco after the team shocked people around the NFL and selected him in the third round. Moody went 21-of-25 as a rookie and they had a terrible time of it in 2024, finishing that season 24/34; Moody was just 4/9 from 50+ that season and just 6/11 from 40+.

He has not been a fulltime kicker since, bouncing around to three teams in 2025 and going 8/9 for the Bears as a fill-in that season and finishing last season with Washington, where he went 10/11 on field goals and 10/11 on extra points.

He has made 78% of his field goals in his career, he is just 8/14 when kicking from 50 yards or more and has made 107 of 110 extra points.

Loop struggled from distance last season and also had issues with the new kickoff rules later it the season. He missed wide from 44 yards in Week 18 as time expired to prevent the Ravens from going to the playoffs (that loss gave Pittsburgh the AFC North title) and Loop has had a tough time kicking at home this summer.

He missed his first kick of the exhibition season and then missed two in the first half Friday in the preseason finale at M&T Bank Stadium (from 51 and 58) flashing distance but not accuracy. The Ravens could promote Moody to the active roster at any point.

Moody, 26, kicked at Michigan, where Ravens head coach Jesse Minter served as defensive coordinator, so there is a connection there. Minter came to the NFL with head coach Jim Harbaugh in 2024. And Doyle was the offensive coordinator in Chicago last season when Moody was there.

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