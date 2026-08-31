Ravens 53-Man Roster Tiers: Fortune 500 Guys, Solid Corps And Ma & Pa Startups

The Ravens have a roster that is fancied, once again, to compete for a Super Bowl.

The sportsbooks like their chances and plenty of NFL analysts fall all over themselves to lavish praise on a front office that has been in charge for quite some time with only one real playoff run to speak of. No Super Bowl appearances with Lamar Jackson yet, let alone Lombardi Trophies.

Of course, the same can be said for Josh Allen and Justin Herbert and Dak Prescott and most of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the league not named Patrick Mahomes, Matt Stafford or Joe Burrow. And while the initial rush to cut down to 53 players receives much of the hype, these rosters are by no means set or stagnant and some of the best work – the kind that will separate elite contenders from pretenders – comes between now and the midseason trade deadline.

We wanted to find a unique way to stack this roster in some tiers – with sub-tiers, of course – kind of looking at upper class, middle class and working class, but not sorting just by salary and cap space, of course. Or like Fortune 500 companies, functioning corporations and Ma & Pa startups. It’s passe to simply sort a roster by position group, or even depth chart.

The Ravens have a rookie head coach in Jesse Minter, and an inexperienced coaching staff for the first time in a long time. So let’s try something a little different sizing up their first roster:

Fortune 500 (9)

MVP Candidates (2): Lamar Jackson, Kyle Hamilton

Obviously, Lamar is in his own category among these 53 men, but Hamilton has Defensive Player of the Year potential and he just upgraded in a massive way with his play caller with Minter replacing Zach Orr.

Young Pro-Bowlers (2): Zay Flowers, Nate Wiggins

A little bit of projection here with Wiggins but the new scheme and his offseason groin surgery should allow ball skills to shine.

Aging/Injured Blue Chippers (5): RB Derrick Henry, DL Nnamdi Madubuike, EDGE Trey Hendrickson, LT Ronnie Stanley, DL Calais Campbell

Madubuike’s neck surgery prevents him from being in top tier, Henry is 32, where running back careers falter, and you get the picture. But these are super-important players at super-important positions.

Solid Corporations (24)

Nov 9, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Baltimore Ravens safety Keondre Jackson (39) and linebacker Teddye Buchanan (40) and safety Malaki Starks (24) react to a fumble recovery during the third quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Breakout Potential (5): S Malaki Starks, G Vega Ioane, EDGE Mike Green, CB Keyon Martin, LB Teddye Buchanan

Martin has the good to be an impact player in the slot and I hope the fact somebody else is making $19.25M at his position (we’ll get to him) doesn’t hold him back. We are buying the hype on these kids by and large (Buchanan will need time after ACL). These guys should be top tier next year.

Glue Guys (6): DL Travis Jones, RB Justice Hill, CB Chidobe Awuzie, EDGE Tavius Robinson, S Jaylin Hawkins, TE Durham Smythe

These are essentially value players who aren’t carrying significant risk or downside (via a bad contract). Many are in stylized, quasi-starting roles.

Veteran Place Holders (4): C Ethan Pocic, QB Snoop Huntley, DL John Jenkins, DL Broderick Washington

We have a little more injury/contract risk here, and also guys in spots where an upstart youngster might cut into their PT. But they have been around the block and held up.

Special Teams Aces (4): WR LaJohntay Wester, RB Rasheen Ali, LS Nick Moore, S Keondre Jackson

The special teams staff would go to war for these guys (and in some cases there just isn’t anybody else here who does what they do).

Overpaid Veterans (5): CB Marlon Humphrey, LB Roquan Smith, TE Mark Andrews, WR Rashod Bateman, G John Simpson

I believe it is diminishing returns for all these guys, and sentimentality played too big a role in many of them being compensated. I don’t believe any of them will be here in 2027. Some should be traded while still healthy.

Ma & Pa Shops (20)

Jan 4, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Baltimore Ravens place kicker Tyler Loop (33) reacts after missing the game winning field goal against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Immediate Rookie Impact (2): P Ryan Eckley, WR Ja’Kobi Lane

They will get a chance to do quite a lot as long as they continue to show they are ascending and can handle it.

Rest Of The Rookies (7): EDGE Zion Young, WR Elijah Sarratt , TE Matthew Hibner, TE Josh Cuevas, CB Chandler Rivers, QB Joe Fagnano, LB Ethan Burke

I see a difficult learning curve ahead for a lot of this group and/or a difficult path to meaningful playing time early on. It's amazing the undrafted guys at the end made it.

You Better Show Something (7): K Tyler Loop, RT Roger Rosengarten, LB Trenton Simpson, CB TJ Tampa, WR Devontez Walker, G Andrew Vorhees, C Jovaughn Gwyn

Oh, there has been so much hype about some of these guys, from a whisper campaign led by GM Eric DeCosta to outright gushing about them by some position coaches and coordinators. The time must be now and the verdict is very much out.

If they actually do give reps to Gwyn right away, they’d better be right. If the kicker is still here midweek it better be because he dominated against significant outside competition brough in to try out. We get the distinct impression the Ravens front office likes a lot of these players more than the league at large

Young Place Holders (4): OT Carson Vinson, OL Emery Jones Jr., LB Jay Higgins, DL Aeneas Peebles

These aren’t rookies but they haven’t played much yet and are in positions where the pro personnel department is going to be on the prowl with other rosters. Haven’t really had much of a chance yet; might not get much of one.

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